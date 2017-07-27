News By Tag
Acronis Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Scuderia Toro Rosso Partnership with Strong Business Growth
Singapore — Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud data protection and storage is pleased to celebrate the first anniversary of its partnership with the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 Team.
"The key goal is security. The new solution allows us to define different security policies for different users and even make sure the shared data is only accessible for a specified period of time. And since it's fast and easy to use, our trackside engineers will be happy to use it and remain in full compliance with our corporate security policies, said Raffaele Boschetti, Scuderia Toro Rosso Head of IT.
Reliable high-performance backup technology
Just like Scuderia Toro Rosso pushes technology innovation to the limit advancing the car performance every year, Acronis' own innovative technology continues advancing every year! The recently released Acronis Backup 12.5 is the embodiment of the latest innovations in the world of data protection. The award-winning solution is dramatically faster than other backup solutions available on the market. With 15 second Recovery Time Objective (RTO), innovative Active Protection against ransomware, and support for more than 20 platforms — it makes all other traditional backup solutions obsolete.
It also presents a great opportunity for partners. The Standard and Advanced editions of the new Acronis Backup 12.5 make it easy for partners to sell the product and retain customers by offering easy in-place license upgrades, addressing the data protection challenges of companies of all sizes.
Acronis success with Acronis Backup 12 and Acronis Backup 12.5 has been overwhelming. With hundreds of new partners and a 40 percent increase in sales, this story is indicative of Acronis' overall performance over the last 12 months.
#1, Fast and Innovative
Acronis, as a partner-oriented vendor, has held over 15 Acronis Racing Weekends, involving more than 340 select partners and customers in different parts of the world. Acronis revealed new technology and presented new products, and partners shared how easy it is to grow business with Acronis' award-winning data protection solutions. Validated by independent research labs such as ESG, MRG Effitas, and AV-Test, new products include:
· Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard and Advanced editions — the world's most reliable and easy-to-use backup solution for business
· Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation — the world's #1 backup solution with ransomware protection for home users
· Acronis Backup Cloud — the world's only backup solution specifically designed for service providers
· Acronis Storage — universal software-defined storage solution for reliable, scalable and cost-effective storage of hot and cold data
· Acronis Files Connect — the world's fastest and most advanced alternative to the Mac's native Finder application, providing reliable connectivity to remove Windows-based file share locations and printers
· Acronis Access Advanced and Acronis Files Cloud — the world's most advanced and secure file sync & share solution for end users and service providers
"We are proud of our partnership with Scuderia Toro Rosso, how it drives our technology innovation, and of what it means for our partners. With an ultimate focus on performance and innovation, we have the best data protection solution for every business segment. Great technology makes it easy for our partners to build their own business and we'll continue working and supporting their needs into the future," said John Zanni, Chief Marketing Officer of Acronis.
Acronis sets the standard for hybrid cloud IT data protection through its backup, ransomware Active Protection, disaster recovery, and secure file sync and share solutions. Powered by the Acronis AnyData Engine and set apart by its image technology, Acronis delivers easy, fast, complete and affordable data protection of all files, applications and operating systems across any environment—
Contact
Anna Kocharova
***@acronis.com
