Lakeview Health Welcomes a New Member to the Board of Directors
Bruce Himelstein of The BJH Group is now serving on the board
"We are honored to have Mr. Himelstein as a member of our board of directors and look forward to his input as we continue to expand," said Lakeview Health CEO Roy M. Serpa. "We have begun laying the groundwork for expansion to provide more treatment resources across the country. Mr. Himelstein will be instrumental in guiding us as we grow our marketing channels to increase awareness across the U.S. and help even more people transform their lives."
Himelstein has worked with some of the most prestigious domestic and global brands in the travel and hospitality industry during his more than 30-year career. He has set global standards in hospitality, marketing and C-level executive management. With The BJH Group, Himelstein serves as a marketing, hospitality industry and luxury brand consultant to help growing and established businesses achieve new levels of success. He is also a business facilitator and helps businesses organize projects and plans.
"As Lakeview Health continues to provide top-tier treatment to individuals across the country, offering the best patient experience is a priority," said Brian Potts, operating partner of The Riverside Company, which acquired Lakeview Health in 2016. "Mr. Himelstein brings expertise in providing world-class customer service. We look forward to collaborating with him and innovating how customer experience and patient experience intersect within addiction treatment."
Himelstein began his service with the board of directors on Aug. 1. The Lakeview Health board of directors meets on a quarterly basis.
About Lakeview Health
Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit www.LakeviewHealth.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
