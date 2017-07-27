Abingdon, Virginia Shaman Presents New Book On Daytime Tri-Cities

Shamanism in the 21st Century

End

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce a televised interview with August Lageman, Ph.D., author ofAugust has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. Presently, he runs a full time practice of Shamanistic Healing from his home in Abingdon, Virginia. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Dr. Lageman will make an appearance on WJHL's Daytime Tri-Citites, where he will be interviewed about the release of his third book,. Daytime Tri-Cities airs at 10 am eastern time.grew out of the first seven years of August's work as a Shaman. The book shows how the teachings of the Four Winds Society works with clients, and integrates tools and insights from other forms of healing such as Reiki and Holographic Healing. August will discuss his book in further detail on his Daytime Tri-Cities interview.can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeartP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc