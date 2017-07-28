News By Tag
GET's CEO, Dain Schult Describes Amerirep's Divisional Position in the Organization
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, stated, "There appears to be some possible confusion in public as to what Amerirep will be and do. Since it is a full-blown division of GET and will be the company's future marketing wing for both AIR and Wisplinx, we thought it might be appropriate to make sure there was no confusion publicly as to its position in the organization. We didn't want someone thinking it was something separate on even that anyone could possibly invest in it separately, since it's not like that.
"Amerirep will fulfill its purpose as GET's future in-house marketing division. GET will also offer its services as a media rep firm to other radio stations that aren't a part of GET's station roster. This will include both Terrestrial and Internet Radio.
"Further, Amerirep will be the marketing arm for GET's Miracle Wonderland Radio Company which will be the company's future syndication service (via AIR) for all of its long and short form programming elements.
"Amerirep will start as a domestic operation but, hopefully in time, we can expand on that globally with the various elements of what all else GET will be doing internationally in the future. The world of media reps has changed considerably in just the last few years to the point where we feel like we can perform better with an Internet presence versus the old way of having satellite offices in major markets around the country.
"That's not to say that GET won't have marketing personnel strategically located around the country in the future – it's just that the days of having large office presences around the country just doesn't make sense any longer. We can be more nimble and responsive this way instead.
For more information about Amerirep you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
