GET's CEO, Dain Schult Describes Amerirep's Divisional Position in the Organization

 
 
GET's Amerirep (Media Rep)
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), is a Wyoming C corporation.  GET is made up of three primary divisions – American Internet and Radio ("AIR"), Wisplinx and Amerirep.

GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, stated, "There appears to be some possible confusion in public as to what Amerirep will be and do.  Since it is a full-blown division of GET and will be the company's future marketing wing for both AIR and Wisplinx, we thought it might be appropriate to make sure there was no confusion publicly as to its position in the organization.  We didn't want someone thinking it was something separate on even that anyone could possibly invest in it separately, since it's not like that.

"Amerirep will fulfill its purpose as GET's future in-house marketing division.  GET will also offer its services as a media rep firm to other radio stations that aren't a part of GET's station roster.  This will include both Terrestrial and Internet Radio.

"Further, Amerirep will be the marketing arm for GET's Miracle Wonderland Radio Company which will be the company's future syndication service (via AIR) for all of its long and short form programming elements.

"Amerirep will start as a domestic operation but, hopefully in time, we can expand on that globally with the various elements of what all else GET will be doing internationally in the future.  The world of media reps has changed considerably in just the last few years to the point where we feel like we can perform better with an Internet presence versus the old way of having satellite offices in major markets around the country.

"That's not to say that GET won't have marketing personnel strategically located around the country in the future – it's just that the days of having large office presences around the country just doesn't make sense any longer.  We can be more nimble and responsive this way instead.

For more information about Amerirep you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

Contact
Dain L. Schult, Chief Executive Officer
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
