Lanteria provides commission to referrals that recommend its HR software
Lanteria launches a special Referral Program for SharePoint users and HR managers: anyone who recommends Lanteria HR will receive a fee of total project size after signing a contract.
Lanteria's team is focused on delivering a fully-functional HR system to Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint users. The main product of Lanteria is Lanteria HR, which automates the entire HR management in a company. Lanteria HR organizes a central storage of all HR information, guides and supports various HRM processes and increases the performance of each employee and the organization as a whole. It's available for both SharePoint 2013 and 2016 and can be used in a hybrid mode for Single-Sign-
"Lanteria's Referral Program is targeted on independent SharePoint and HR consultants, but any individual or company can benefit from it after registration at the Partner Portal", says Mike Ament, Lanteria's Account Executive. "This is how the referral program works. Referral submits a potential customer's details through the "Submit a lead" form in his Personal Account (further lead tracking is made in "My Leads" section). Lanteria's team picks up the lead and takes care of the sales process. When a potential customer makes a decision to buy any of Lanteria HR modules or the entire system, his status changes to "Success!" and Referral receives an email notification."
Lanteria supports the Referrals with training materials, demos and datasheets, helping them explore the HR solutions.To learn more about Lanteria Referral Program and become a partner, visit partner.lanteria.com/
About Lanteria:
Lanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Boston, MA. Lanteria is the world's leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for SharePoint. Hundreds of the world's most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at www.lanteria.com
Alina Maximova
***@lanteria.net
