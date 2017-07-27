

Halsey 44 (Halsey, LLC.) resolves trademark dispute with creative artist, Ashley Frangipane (Halsey) Los Angeles, Calif. – Halsey44 (Halsey, LLC), a leader in high-quality menswear fashion, today announced that they have resolved their dispute involving the "Halsey" trademark with Artist Ashely Frangipane earlier this year. GARDENA, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Halsey LLC & Musical artist



ABOUT Halsey 44



Halsey LLC & Musical artist Ashely Frangipane have reached an amicable resolution. We are pleased with this outcome and will continue to expand our menswear brand, Halsey, LLC, which has experienced a growth in sales year over year since being founded in 2010. We wish Ashely even greater success on her wonderful career and trust she will gather even more fans and followers in the United States and worldwide in years to come," said William Halsey Johnson III of Halsey44.

In 2010, Halsey 44 expanded their men's fashion brand to encompass shorts pants, and 5-pocket trousers. Our goal was simple, construct great fitting product, build novel fabrics & provide detailed design for our customers to enjoy.

To discover more about Halsey 44 visit our website at www.halsey44.com
contact: orders@halsey44.com
(213) 746-5317


