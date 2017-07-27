News By Tag
NTEA announces dates for The Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit
The Work Truck Show 2018
March 6–9, 2018
Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
Sessions and Green Truck Summit begin March 6
Exhibit hall open March 7–9
The Work Truck Show 2019
March 5–8, 2019
Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
Sessions and Green Truck Summit begin March 5
Exhibit hall open March 6–8
The Work Truck Show features the latest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and truck equipment on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet. The event includes a robust educational conference with sessions designed to help attendees improve their operations. Anyone who works with commercial vehicles, including public and private truck fleet operators, manufacturers, dealers and equipment distributors can find solutions to their business challenges at the Show.
Registration for The Work Truck Show 2018 opens this fall. Sign up to receive event and registration information at worktruckshow.com or call 800-441-6832.
ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964 NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry
Editor's note: High-resolution photos from The Work Truck Show 2017 are available for download in the online pressroom
Kristen Simpson
***@simpsoncomm.com
