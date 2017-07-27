 
August 2017





NTEA announces dates for The Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit

 
 
Listed Under

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- North America's largest work truck event, The Work Truck Show, returns to its early March timeslot in 2018 and 2019. NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, announces dates for The Work Truck Show 2018, The Work Truck Show 2019 and Green Truck Summit, the premier alternative fuels and advanced technology conference held annually in conjunction with the Show.

The Work Truck Show 2018
March 6–9, 2018
Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
Sessions and Green Truck Summit begin March 6
Exhibit hall open March 7–9

The Work Truck Show 2019
March 5–8, 2019
Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
Sessions and Green Truck Summit begin March 5
Exhibit hall open March 6–8

The Work Truck Show features the latest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and truck equipment on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet. The event includes a robust educational conference with sessions designed to help attendees improve their operations. Anyone who works with commercial vehicles, including public and private truck fleet operators, manufacturers, dealers and equipment distributors can find solutions to their business challenges at the Show.

Registration for The Work Truck Show 2018 opens this fall. Sign up to receive event and registration information at worktruckshow.com or call 800-441-6832. Join the conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow and on Twitter at @WorkTruckShow (https://twitter.com/worktruckshow) with the official Work Truck Show hashtag #worktrucks18 and Green Truck Summit hashtag #greentrucks18.

ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964 NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry (http://www.ntea.com/), represents more than 1,950 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

# # #

Editor's note: High-resolution photos from The Work Truck Show 2017 are available for download in the online pressroom at worktruckshow.com/photosandlogos.

Source:Simpson Communications Inc
Email:***@simpsoncomm.com
