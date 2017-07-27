News By Tag
Yincae To Exhibit At Smta International 2017
SMTA International VISIT YINCAE BOOTH 329 Join Dr. Yin's Presentation
Dr. Wusheng Yin, the president of YINCAE Advanced Materials, is scheduled to speak at the technical conference. Dr. Yin will be presenting his white paper, "High Reliability and High Temperature Application Solution – Solder Joint Encapsulant Paste." The presentation will be on held on Wednesday, September 20 at 9:00am in room FSA3.
YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC is pioneering the way with their unique solder joint encapsulants, underfill materials, die attach adhesives, wafer lever materials, optoelectronic materials, and conformal coatings. YINCAE has exclusive products that no other company has developed. The exhibiting YINCAE team hopes to see you at the convention to learn more about the YINCAE brand and the state-of-the-
To learn more about YINCAE, please visit the YINCAE team at booth # 329.
The YINCAE team has begun scheduling booth meetings for SMTAI. If you would like to speak with Dr. Yin or other members of the YINCAE team, please email info@yincae.com.
If you wish to visit the official website of YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC, please visit us by clicking the following link: YINCAE Website (http://www.yincae.com/
Founded in 2005 & headquartered in Albany, New York, YINCAE Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance coatings, adhesives and electronic materials used in the microchip & optoelectronic devices. YINCAE products provide new technologies to support manufacturing processes from wafer level, to package level, to board level and final devices while facilitating smarter and faster production and supporting green initiatives.
The YINCAE brand name and logo are trademarks of YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC.
Media Contact
Rebecca
5184522880
***@yincae.com
