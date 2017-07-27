Country(s)
Jetcoin Is Main Sponsor Of Formula 1 Night Race Singapore GP Official After-party Sky Grande Prix
Completely paid in Jetcoin (JET), this sponsorship marks yet another milestone for Jetcoin, and the first time a Formula One Official Party has been sponsored by a digital token.
Returning for its sixth installment, Sky Grande Prix takes place at three of Singapore's swankiest rooftop bars - Empire, Skyline and Ratio Ultra-lounge - during the week of the Formula One Night Race. Overlooking the Marina Bay Street Circuit where the F1 drivers will race, and set against the backdrop of the stunning iconic Singapore cityscape, the five-night event is packed to the brim with glamorous entertainment.
With the freshly-inked deal in place, Business Development Director of Insurgence, the organizers of Sky Grande Prix, Mano Kunasegaran states, "We're very excited to work with Jetcoin and see this type of collaboration as the way forward."
The ERC-20 token Jetcoin (JET) has just been recently listed on Coin Market Cap and is now available on 3 exchanges: COSS.IO, CRYPTOPIA and CRYPTODAO. Of special mention is COSS.IO, an exciting multifunctional platform where merchant solutions have been integrated to accept digital tokens.
"Jetcoin is committed to bringing exclusive rewards for our Jetcoin holders and determined to keep doing so," says Jetcoin CEO Eric Alexandre and adds that for the Sky Grande Prix event, "Every JET Wallet holder will be automatically added to the VIP guest list. Just show your wallet to get access and enjoy this exclusive panoramic view of the race."
About Jetcoin
Jetcoin is a new digital fuel issued by the Jetcoin Institute. It gives fans and supporters in the world of sports and entertainment a unique opportunity to benefit directly from the success of their favourite athletes and stars, both financially and also through unique rewards. To date, Jetcoin has sponsored two Serie A football teams, A.C. Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona; a luxury yacht show, Singapore Rendezvous; and is currently the main sponsor for the upcoming Formula One Official After-Party Sky Grande Prix 2017. Visit https://jetcoininstitute.com
About Sky Grande 2017
Into its sixth installment, Sky Grande Prix is the premiere rooftop party for the Formula One Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) taking place at three of Singapore's swankiest rooftop bars Empire, Skyline and Ratio Ultra-lounge. Visit http://www.skygrandeprix.sg
About COSS.IO
COSS.IO aims to develop a platform serving as a universal solution to the increasing demands of the Fintech industry. COSS stands for Crypto One Stop Solution embedded into a user-friendly and intuitive platform. For more information please visit: https://coss.io/
