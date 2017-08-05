News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Levent Homes Sales Out 6 projects in 7 Months!!
Levent Homes the Biggest Builder in North Cyprus announced today that it has sold out 6 projects in 7 months, stated Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini
But now there other projects have completly sold out around North Cyprus.
Sales and Marketing director Ricardo Severini said he is not surpised with the results,people are starting to see how good and safe investment North Cyprus has become
He also said that the reason for such sucess are the Agents that Levent Homes works with in the Island. We make sure the Real Estate Agencies has information on all our projects, train and give them support as much as possible.
Due to all these projects being sold out, Levent will have to antecipate and launch 2 projects this year.
The first shall be Seven Wonders, in Kyrenia. This project is already being called the most desired project in Kyrenia. It will be only 7 exclusive Mansion Villas, with beautiful sea views.
The Second one will be Azzure Villas, just 400 meters from the sea it will be 3 bedroom townhouses with a couple secrets in the project that we cant mention at the moment.
Expect alot of things from Levent Homes in the next couple months says Ricardo Severini
Visit http://www.leventhomes.com for details
Contact
Levent Homes
***@leventhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse