Levent Homes Sales Out 6 projects in 7 Months!!

Levent Homes the Biggest Builder in North Cyprus announced today that it has sold out 6 projects in 7 months, stated Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini
 
 
Azzure
LEFKE, Cyprus - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Levent Homes is having a year to remember, not only the success they are having with Abelia Residence with 45% sold so far in 7 months.

But now there other projects have completly sold out around North Cyprus.

Sales and Marketing director Ricardo Severini said he is not surpised with the results,people are starting to see how good and safe investment North Cyprus has become

He also said that the reason for such sucess are the Agents that Levent Homes works with in the Island. We make sure the Real Estate Agencies has information on all our projects, train and give them support as much as possible.

Due to all these projects being sold out, Levent will have to antecipate and launch 2 projects this year.

The first shall be Seven Wonders, in Kyrenia. This project is already being called the most desired project in Kyrenia. It will be only 7 exclusive Mansion Villas, with beautiful sea views.

The Second one will be Azzure Villas, just 400 meters from the sea it will be 3 bedroom townhouses with a couple secrets in the project that we cant mention at the moment.

Expect alot of things from Levent Homes in the next couple months says Ricardo Severini

Visit http://www.leventhomes.com for details

Source:
Email:***@leventhomes.com
Tags:Construction, North Cyprus, Real Estate North Cyprus
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Lefke - North Cyprus - Cyprus
Subject:Reports
