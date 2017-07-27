News By Tag
Millennium Soft-Tech Creates Impressive Show at IWS 2017
As most of the visitors to the annual show belonged to logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied sectors, Millennium's showcasing of advanced POS technology to support warehousing, logistics and supply chain management has evoked a good response among the visitors with some of them even placing spot orders for barcode scanners, barcode printers and data collectors of leading international brands.
To make the most of it, Millennium India has introduced spot discount offers for various POS products for visitors booking at the stall.
Bhaskar Venkatraman, CEO and Director of Millennium Soft-Tech India, who was present on the opening day of the event said: "India's warehousing and logistics industry has seen considerable boom in the recent years due to high growth in retail, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. Also, the introduction of GST can be the game changer which will add up the growth momentum in the coming years. As POS industry supplements the growth of logistics and warehousing businesses, we received excellent response from visitors in IWS 2017 who predominantly belonged to warehousing and logistics sectors and wanted to automate several of their mundane operations for their business growth."
Millennium's stall was marked by the display of advanced POS technology products such as table-top and industrial barcode scanners, industrial and desk-top barcode printers, colour label printers, hand-held data collectors, and other advanced devices from world's leading brands such as EPSON, GODEX, HONEYWELL, OPTICON, POSIFLEX and TOSHIBA.
Strategically located, Millennium Stall has attracted people from various industries also as the display of products was catering to the needs of business applications of supermarkets, textile showrooms, electronic and electrical retail shops,entertainment, hospitality, to name a few.
To attend the customers visiting the stall, execute demos for them and answer their technical and business queries, staff from Millennium were stationed along with technology experts from brand partners.
Organized by Reed Manch Exhibitions, India, which is a joint venture between Manch Communications (India) and Reed Exhibitions (UK), IWS 2017 was a rendezvous point for major suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, decision-makers and professionals.
Company website: http://millenniumindia.co.in/
Contact
Ramanathan
***@justransact.com
