August 2017





Poseidon Expeditions Offers Savings of $2,000 off Cabins/Suites on Select 2017 Antarctic Cruises

Aboard the M/V Sea Spirit, guests depart the world's southernmost city, Ushuaia, Argentina.
 
 
Departing Ushuaia, Argentina
Departing Ushuaia, Argentina
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Polar cruise expertPoseidon Expeditions (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/), a leading name in the expedition cruise industry, adds seasonal offers to its small-ship explorations of Antarctica, where ice covers 98 percent of the continent's surface and which is inhabited with fewer than 150 people living permanently on its 5,400,000 square miles.

Working from a base of $9,195 per person, double, for a 250-square-foot Main Deck Suite, savings of $2,000 per person are available for all double-occupancy categories for two 12-day/11-night Antarctic Peninsula voyages: Nov.24-Dec.5 and Dec. 4-15, 2017. These savings are also in effect for the Dec.14-25, 2017 departure, with rates starting at $10,195 per person.

Guests looking for a longer adventure that dips below the Antarctic Circle can also save $2,000 per person on the 14-day/13-night Wildest Antarctic (mailto:https://poseidonexpeditions.com/antarctica/antarctic-circle-wildest-antarctica/91/) voyage, where rates start at just $11,995 per person, double.

Aboard the M/V Sea Spirit (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/ships/sea-spirit/), guests depart the world's southernmost city, Ushuaia, Argentina. These expeditions of the Antarctic Peninsula - Best of Antarctica (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/antarctica/antarctic-peni...) maximize shipboard life while experiencing Drake Passage both coming and going, as guests watch the antics of bird and marine life – Pelagic seabirds including the majestic albatross, for example – and enjoy the excitement of crossing the Antarctic Convergence, the biological boundary of the Southern Ocean.

The Antarctic Peninsula region contains some of the world's most impressive scenery and some of Antarctica's best wildlife viewing opportunities. Snow- and glacier-covered peaks loom above protected bays and narrow channels. Icebergs complete a portrait of incomparable beauty, home to a variety of whale and sea species. The region is alive with penguins foraging at sea and forming large nesting colonies on land. The area is also home to Antarctic research stations of various nationalities.

The first sighting of land are the South Shetland Islands, the northernmost islands in Antarctica, a wild and beautiful island chain of abundant wildlife and historical significance. Among them is Deception Island where the flooded caldera of an active volcano harbors an abandoned whaling station. After moving south the vast Gerlache Strait reveals sheltered bays and accessible wildlife (feeding whales, seals on ice floes and bustling penguin colonies). Then comes "Kodak Gap" in the Lemaire Channel where iceberg-strewn waters compel shutterbugs to take their last pictures before disembarking.

Rates includes airport and ship transfers, a hotel overnight before embarkation, shipboard accommodation aboard the Sea Spirit, all meals on board, a 24-hour tea and coffee station, all scheduled landings/excursions (subject to weather and ice conditions). leadership throughout the voyage by an  experienced Expedition Leader & Expedition Team, branded Poseidon Expeditions parka, rubber boots for shore landings to be used during the cruise, welcome and farewell cocktails, all port fees, pre-departure materials and a digital Voyage Log.

For more details please the complete 2017-18 Arctic and Antarctic schedules, rates and special offers can be found at www.poseidonexpeditions.com. An 80-page catalog detailing the company's ships and activities is also available and can be requested online or through any of the Poseidon Expeditions offices.

For inquires and reservations in North America, or to request a catalog, individuals and agents can contact the company's Providence, RI, sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or by telephone at 347-801-2610.

In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, contact Poseidon's Hamburg office – Anfrage@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +49-40-7566-8555.

In the UK and elsewhere on the globe, contact Sales@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +44-870-068-9142.

About Poseidon Expeditions

With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. In addition to the Sea Spirit, the company provides guests with the unique opportunity to travel to the geographic North Pole aboard the 50 Years of Victory (http://poseidonexpeditions.com/ships/50-years-of-victory/), the largest and most modern nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world. Fourteen-day, top-of-the-world programs are scheduled for both the 2017 and 2018 summer seasons. The company is committed to safe and environmentally responsible polar travel. It is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).

PR Contact: Widness and Wiggins PR

Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / 802.234.6704

Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com/ 720.301.3822

Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
Poseidon Expeditions
