News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local County Artist Releases Second Album "Written in the Parking Lot"
Terry Douglas releases "Written in the Parking Lot" and it's first single"Hot Mess Express"
Notable tracks: "Hot Mess Express", "Old Glory", "Ties that Bind"
Terry will be celebrating his release with a CD Release Party at The Ugly Mug, Canal Winchester on Aug 16th from 7-10 pm. Come Join him and pick up a CD.
Don't forget to Request "Hot Mess Express" by Terry Douglas from your local radio station.
Contact
Terry Douglas
***@terrydouglasmusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse