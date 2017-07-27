Local County Artist Releases Second Album "Written in the Parking Lot"

Terry Douglas releases "Written in the Parking Lot" and it's first single"Hot Mess Express"

--Local Country Music Artist, Terry Douglas released his second album today. "Written in the Parking Lot". This collection of songs is about Love, Forgiveness and a love for this country. Terry's first single was released to radio on Aug 42017. "Hot Mess Express" is a song about appreciating the little things about your girl. Terry's music is a great blend of Classic Country with a modern feel. The Album was recorded at Tundesigners.com and in Terry's home Studio.You can find Terry's Music on all the download site iTunes, Spotify, Google Music and Amazon and physical copies are available at his website www.terrydouglasmusic.com or at a show. Terry plays out around Buckeye Lake and surrounding area's on a regular basis. Check out his website for detailsNotable tracks: "Hot Mess Express", "Old Glory", "Ties that Bind"Terry will be celebrating his release with a CD Release Party at The Ugly Mug, Canal Winchester on Aug 16th from 7-10 pm. Come Join him and pick up a CD.Don't forget to Request "Hot Mess Express" by Terry Douglas from your local radio station.