Ahoy Mateys! A summer festival is on the horizon
Oyster shucking, shark rides, a landlubber food tour, seafood vendors, artists and more pirates will invade the 3rd annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival.
Visit Mount Dora's event coordinator Janet Gamache says, "We are the "Festival City" so it's natural for us to respond to visitor feedback in a way to make the event experience better than it was the year before."
To make the event area seemless between Evans Park and Simpsons Cove this year, Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina will partner with Visit Mount Dora to include a connecting space with vendors to peruse in their upper parking lot . They will also provide a shaded area with tables and chairs on their property for guests to relax with their food, beer and cocktails between Simpsons Cove and Lake Dora.
A second stage of entertainment, an expanded "Pirate Village" with ship and vendors, plus a FREE kid zone that will include a rock wall, bungee jump and mechanical shark ride will also be added to Simpson's Cove in 2017.
Gamache says, "Besides increasing the number of activities, there will be food, beer and cocktail vendors spread more evenly around the event in both parks this year."
An oyster shucking contest hosted by Tiki West will be held on Saturday in Evans Park and free music and family oriented entertainment will go on throughout the two day event on two separate stages sponsored by Plaza Cadillac.
In conjunction with the festival the annual Landlubber Restaurant Tour will be held on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017. The self-guided tour allows guests an opportunity to visit downtown restaurants to sample a seafood inspired dish from their menu along with a specialty drink. A limited number of tickets are available at www.MountDoraEvents.com and cost $38. The tour is open 11AM-4PM and is self paced.
The Mount Dora Seafood Festival was originally created by Visit Mount Dora to bring awareness to their Sunday Market in Evans Park and act as an economic boost to business in town which is typically slow during the summer months. The market will be open on Sunday as usual in it's new location in Sunset Park at 4th Ave and Alexander St.
Shuttles will be provided from Mount Dora Christian Academy located at 301 W 13th Ave on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is FREE to the public and runs Saturday August 26 11AM-9PM and Sunday August 27 11AM-5PM. Get more info about the event at www.MountDoraSeafoodFestival.com. See the promo video https://www.youtube.com/
