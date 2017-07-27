News By Tag
Artezio along with Microsoft, Cisco, and Uber Took Part in Digital Summit
Artezio visited large industrial forums in the US, including Digital Summit in Denver.
"We have profound competences in the field of machine learning, AI, IoT and development of smart systems for big cities and management of industrial companies. Our company invests heavily in enhancement of the technical expertise and exchange of best practices with our partners. Participation in specialized events is a crucial step towards strengthening Artezio positions on the US market," comments Pavel Adylin, Artezio CEO.
Artezio consults US companies and assists them in searching for professionals in software development and complex project design. Moreover, Artezio has a wide pool of highly qualified engineers experienced in classic programming technologies as well as in specific areas of interest.
"Artezio focuses on development of complex technological projects, and our team consists of unique specialists who can master challenging tasks perfectly," highlights Pavel Adylin.
Apart from Digital Summit, Artezio representatives also visited other tech forums that were held this summer in the USA. One of them was Boston TechJam 2017, key event in Boston. An open format of this forum allowed the attendees to discuss projects and agreements in an informal setting.
About Artezio
Established in 2000, Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company. Over the last 17+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects. Artezio's custom software development services enable its clients to deploy multi-platform applications, resulting in leveraged power of modern software technologies. Some industry-leading sectors where Artezio holds a stellar track record include telecommunications, mobile platforms, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, logistics, utilities as well as retail. Artezio provides IT services to small, medium, and large companies within the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. The company has 8 software development centers in Europe.
Find out more: http://www.artezio.com
