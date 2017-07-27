Monochloroacetic acid market to grow at over 4% CAGR from 2017 to 2024

The North America monochloroacetic acid market to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% from 2017 to 2023

-- The Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market is bifurcated on the basis of product as pellets, liquid, and dry powder forms. These forms of the product are used for different manufacturing processes which include medical, personal care products, textiles, and other industrial activities.Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market size will surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.Monochloroacetic acid is the key component in the manufacturing of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). CMC finds application in the food industry as a thickener, viscosity modifier, and emulsion stabilizer, and is considered as a key driver for monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market. This cellulose finds extensive usage in ice creams, and other food products. Apart from this, it is also used in non-food items such as toothpastes, paper products, textile sizing, detergents, and water-based paints. Rising demand for ready-to-eat food products as well as personal hygiene products will catalyze the CMC demand, hence propelling the monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market largely in the forecast timespan.Around 30% of the total monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) production in the world is used for the manufacturing of CMC, which also finds extensive usage in the oil & drilling industry. CMC is used as a viscosifier in drilling muds that help in the drilling of boreholes for extraction of oil & gas. Moreover, it also balances the physical parameters such as adjustment of viscosity, reduction of water loss, and increase in oil thixotropy. CMC also helps in preventing fungal growth in drilling mud, thereby avoiding need for addition of other preservatives and pH level indicators to it. Rising production of CMC to meet the demand from the booming oil & gas sector will also augment the monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market demand in coming years.Ethanol is a petroleum product and a primary raw material component used for the production process of monochloroacetic acid. Variation in the petroleum prices due to the fluctuation in the demand and supply ratio, and depleting global crude oil reserves will result in volatile raw material prices for the monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market. This will be one of the primary restraining factor for the monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market growth in upcoming years.Based on the manufacturing procedure, monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market is segmented into hydrolysis and chlorination process. Hydrolysis consists the use of sulfuric acid for the production process which acts as a catalyst. Chlorination is more prominent and involves the use of acetic anhydride in the process as a catalyst.The monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market is bifurcated on the basis of product as pellets, liquid, and dry powder forms. These forms of the product are used for different manufacturing processes which include medical, personal care products, textiles, and other industrial activities.Thioglycolic acid (TGA), surfactants, agrochemicals, and cellulosics are the four major segments of monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market based on their application. Other minor application segments include phenoxyacetic acid and cyanoacetic acid production. Cellulosics will grow at a substantial rate of around 4.5% in the forecast span to hold a major market share by 2024. The surfactants segment will foresee considerable growth due to increasing industrial, sanitary, and home care applications. The segment will grow to over USD 175 million by 2024.Chapter 1. Methodology and ScopeChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Industry InsightsChapter 4. Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market, By ProcessChapter 5. Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market, By ProductChapter 6. Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market, By Application· Cellulosics· Agrochemicals· Surfactants· Others (cyanoacetic acid, phenoxyacetic acid, etc.)Chapter 7. Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market, By Region· North America· Canada· Europe· UKKey players involved in the entire monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market are The Dow Chemical Company, Denak, Daicel Corporation, CABB GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Niacet Corporation, PCC SE, Shiv Chem Industries, Shandong Minji Chemical, Xuchang Dongfang Chemical, Jubilant Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Abhishek Impex, Anugrah In-Org, Alfa Aesar, Swati Chemical Industries, and S.R. 