Dubai Maritime City Authority regulates the traffic in Dubai Water Canal

Amer Ali: 'We seek to develop an integrated and safe maritime environment to attract regional and international investors'
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- August 2, 2017
United Arab Emirates

As part of its ongoing efforts to create a secure and sustainable maritime sector in Dubai and establish a world-class maritime community according to the goals of the Maritime Sector Strategy (MSS), the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has issued a new strategic initiative through a new circular to regulate the traffic in Dubai Water Canal. The DMCA said the circular seeks to achieve maritime security, safe navigation, and highest operational efficiency within Dubai's territorial waters.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: "The move demonstrates the Authority's commitment to implement best maritime practices and improve the operational efficiency of Dubai Water Canal, a vital project that aims to put the emirate on the global maritime map and support the government's efforts to promote local maritime safety."

Ali added: "The DMCA is continuously developing comprehensive and integrated strategies in line with its aspirations to build a vibrant, safe, and inclusive maritime community. We also seek to raise the local sector's global competitiveness to attract regional and international investors to Dubai."

The circular provides new rules to regulate the navigation activities in the canal. It strictly prohibits the entry of jet skis, fishing boats, and commercial dhows, while other vessels can freely navigate in the waters with certain limitations.  Vessels entering the canal should not exceed 35 meters in length and seven meters in height. The maximum speed allowed is seven knots, while the maximum draft is 2.5 meters. The circular also states that no craft will be allowed to dock in Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stations or any marina inside the canal without prior permission from the RTA.

Captain Khamis Weld Ghumail, Director of Maritime Traffic Management, Dubai Maritime City Aurhority, said: "The new circular aims to enhance the local maritime sector, boost its operational efficiency and safety, and ensure safe navigation in Dubai waterways. The DMCA is committed to developing integrated regulatory frameworks to ensure safe navigation within a sustainable marine environment in line with MSS's objectives to make the emirate one of the world's leading maritime capitals."

The DMCA underscored the importance of complying with the highest maritime practices to ensure maritime security, safe navigation, and operational efficiency within Dubai's territorial waters.
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
