Upcoming Lawn Mowing Game Law Mower is Free to Those Who Mow Their Lawns This Saturday

-- Developer Scoria Studios has announced that their upcoming lawn mowing bloodbath game, Law Mower, will be making its way to Steam on August 10. The Studio also announced that this Saturday is to be known officially as Law Mower Day. During Law Mower Day, those who go out and mow their lawns will receive a free copy of Law Mower by posting a picture of their freshly cut lawns on Twitter and tweeting it @ScoriaStudios (https://twitter.com/ScoriaStudios)with the hashtag:"I can only cut so much grass, it would be nice if others got out and mowed their damn lawns", said Kevin Lukic, developer of Scoria Studios. "Maybe if we can come together as a community and mow our lawns, then we can truly show that anything is possible."For more information visit the website of Law Mower (https://scoriastudios.com/site/games/law-mower/). Further assets, including new screenshots and the latest trailer, can be downloaded here (https://scoriastudios.com/site/games/law-mower/press/)Scoria Studios is an independent video game developer based in Florida. We are seeking to create new and innovative games that will bring a refreshing experience to the gaming community.