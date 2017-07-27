News By Tag
Upcoming Lawn Mowing Game Law Mower is Free to Those Who Mow Their Lawns This Saturday
Developer Scoria Studios announces launch promotion and official release date.
"I can only cut so much grass, it would be nice if others got out and mowed their damn lawns", said Kevin Lukic, developer of Scoria Studios. "Maybe if we can come together as a community and mow our lawns, then we can truly show that anything is possible."
For more information visit the website of Law Mower (https://scoriastudios.com/
About Scoria Studios
Scoria Studios is an independent video game developer based in Florida. We are seeking to create new and innovative games that will bring a refreshing experience to the gaming community.
