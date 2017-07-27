Functional Flour Market Is Driven By High Demand For Gluten-Free Flour Globally

Variant- Market- Research- Logo- HP

-- GlobalReport, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $120 billion by 2024 from $72billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% and 6.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.Increasing population, change in consumer lifestyle, and rise in expansion of cafes and fast food restaurants globally, are the major supporting factors of the global functional flour market. Furthermore, high demand for gluten-free flour globally and expansion of commercial farmlands are boosting the growth of the market. However, increasing usage of additives and unfavorable conditions at warehouses may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, surge in demand for gluten-free alternatives such as corn flour, brown rice flour, and increasing aquatic feed industry would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period 2016 – 2024.The functional flour market is segmented into type, product type, raw material, and application. By product type, the market is categorized into, addictive based flours and conventional flours. The row material segment is bifurcated into maize, wheat, rice, and others. By type, the market is categorized into pre-cooked flours, fortified flours, and specialty flours. The application segment is classified into noodles & pasta, non-food applications, bakery products, and others.Wheat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, whereas maize is likely to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024. Bakery products dominated the application segment in 2016.Geographically, the global functional flour market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the major market share with 33.1% in 2016, driven by increased consumption among end users and increasing popularity of packed bread & whole grain pastas among consumers. Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share of 29.6% and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016-2024, due to the rising population, expanding fast food restaurants, adoption of modern lifestyles, increasing demand for gluten-free flours, and increase in consumer expenditure.The major key players operating in the market are· Hindustan Unilever Limited· General Mills Inc.· ITC Limited· Hodgson Mill· Archer Daniels Midland Company· Wilmar International Limited· Heartland Mills, Inc.· Associated British Foods plc· King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.· ConAgra Foods, Inc., and among others.Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."The Co-founders of Variant Market Research:andare keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLPhttps://www.variantmarketresearch.com/649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco,CA 94105, United States.Tel: +1-415-680-2785Fax: +1-415-680-2786(mailto:help@variantmarketresearch.com)