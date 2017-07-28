 
Berks County Residents Can Find Affordable Dental Implants in Reading

Dental implants in Reading, Berks County start at only $2,000.
 
 
ADS offers affordable dentures and dental implants in Reading, Berks County.
READING, Pa. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable dental implants to thousands of patients, including residents of Reading.

Dental implants in Reading are only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown. Other offices in Reading may charge thousands for dental implants, but ADS has found a way to keep prices low and quality high.

"Our team works with patients to make sure they're receiving a treatment plan that best fits their health, their needs, and their smile," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants specialist in Reading.

ADS also offers affordable dentures in Reading. Full dentures are only $495/arch, while partial dentures are only $595/arch. These state-of-the-art dentures are the perfect dental solution for those who may not qualify for implants.

To learn more about affordable missing tooth solutions in Reading, request an appointment: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Dental Implants Reading Pa, Dentures Reading Pa, Dentist In Reading Pa
Industry:Health
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
