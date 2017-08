Berks County Residents Can Find Affordable Dental Implants in Reading

Dental implants in Reading, Berks County start at only $2,000.

-- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable dental implants to thousands of patients, including residents of Reading.Dental implants in Reading are only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown. Other offices in Reading may charge thousands for dental implants, but ADS has found a way to keep prices low and quality high."Our team works with patients to make sure they're receiving a treatment plan that best fits their health, their needs, and their smile," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants specialist in Reading.ADS also offers affordable dentures in Reading. Full dentures are only $495/arch, while partial dentures are only $595/arch. These state-of-the-art dentures are the perfect dental solution for those who may not qualify for implants.To learn more about affordable missing tooth solutions in Reading, request an appointment:http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/