Berks County Residents Can Find Affordable Dental Implants in Reading
Dental implants in Reading, Berks County start at only $2,000.
Dental implants in Reading are only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown. Other offices in Reading may charge thousands for dental implants, but ADS has found a way to keep prices low and quality high.
"Our team works with patients to make sure they're receiving a treatment plan that best fits their health, their needs, and their smile," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants specialist in Reading.
ADS also offers affordable dentures in Reading. Full dentures are only $495/arch, while partial dentures are only $595/arch. These state-of-the-
To learn more about affordable missing tooth solutions in Reading, request an appointment:
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
Jamie Jaskolka
***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
