Death too Soon! The Journey of Healing after the Loss of Two Children
Author Dell Drummond Sanders shares her story of devastating loss
Losing a child is the most painful experience a parent has to face, losing two is unfathomable. The immeasurable pain will either kill your soul or cause you to develop an incredible strength. It was in the trenches of that fight that Sanders was reminded to trust her process and surrender to God's will for her life; letting faith and patience have its perfect work. Bouncing back from the devastating fortress of her grief, she soon realized that in the times of her strongest fight, it was then that God carried her.
"Writing about it made me relive it again, but I was ready to share to help others who are struggling,"
The Kindle version is available on Amazon and is already creating a whirlwind of a buzz on social media. People want to know how someone can experience losses of that magnitude and still smile. Sanders' shares her process of every emotional experience and how she was able to move on to eventually adopt a passion for helping others.
As she attempted to process her grief and figure out how to cope she realized her children would want her to live, and discovered God's purpose for her in the midst of her pain. Slowly but consistently she began to work out her grief while working on her book. Although she still has tender spots in her heart, her will to help others trumps her emotions.
Sanders' quest to help others doesn't stop with the release of her book; she is also the founder of Family Legacy Publishing, LLC, where she intends to help others heal through sharing their stories. More information is available online http://www.familylegacypublishing.org
About Dell Drummond Sanders
Dell Drummond Sanders is an entrepreneur and author with a passion for helping the brokenhearted. Realizing that the most poignant aspect of being down is that up is the only direction left to look toward, Sanders seeks to help others remove the temporary bandages of their pain—and heal for real.
