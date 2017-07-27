News By Tag
LIFT, The Center Launch "LIFT Off" Webinar Series to Highlight Small Company Innovations
Held on the third Thursday of each month at noon ET, "LIFT Off" will feature a different small or medium-sized manufacturer and the newest technologies being developed to advanced lightweighting or manufacturing processes.
The LIFT Off webinars are designed to showcase valuable innovations that can positively impact lightweight manufacturing, design and implementation.
"These are people who have a great idea and have taken the risk to begin their own business because they believe so passionately in what they are doing and the difference it will make," said Larry Brown, executive director, LIFT.
The speakers and topics scheduled to-date are:
· August 17: Multi-Material Riveting - Dan Radomski, Optimal Inc.
· September 21: Breakthroughs in Low-Cost ADHSS Heat Treating - Gary Cola, Flash Bainite
· October 19: Lightweight Metals Enabling Software - Ravi Kunju, Altair
Future webinars will cover topics such as Multi-Material Friction Stir Welding, Cryogenic Machining, Morphing Software, Smart Virtual Prototyping, and Lightweight Metallurgy.
"Our goal is to give these innovators a platform to share their work with the rest of the industry and showcase some of the breakthroughs taking place at small companies," said Gregg Peterson, The Center's Principle Materials Engineer who works on-site at LIFT's Detroit headquarters as part of a pilot program to propel the use of lightweight materials in manufacturing.
Manufacturing industry members, small company innovators and all others interested in lightweighting technology and innovation are welcome to join the webinars.
For more information on the webinars and LIFT's technology work, please visit www.lift.technology/
ABOUT LIFT
LIFT is a Detroit-based, public-private partnership committed to the development and deployment of advanced lightweight metal manufacturing technologies, and implementing education and training initiatives to better prepare the workforce today and in the future. LIFT is one of the founding institutes in the National Network of Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), and is funded in part by the Department of Defense with management through the Office of Naval Research.
ABOUT THE CENTER
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit the-center.org.
