Country(s)
Industry News
Yvette Geary Is The New "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017"
Yvette Geary Has Been Formally Given The Title Of "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017"
The competition and eventually the designation of "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017" were established following an intense competition in Milton Keynes, which were about just who in the UK would actually be able to claim that distinction.
Immediately after starting the competition, there seemed to be a fierce contest for the distinction of "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017", but after the results were in, there was an undeniable winner of the desired title. Right after the competition, Yvette Geary was established as the acknowledged "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017".
As soon as the results were in, Yvette Geary was mentioned as declaring, "To be honest, I didn't even know I would be crowned "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017". I'm amazed by this award."
Yvette Geary was also mentioned saying, "I work hard on my health and fitness, and am genuinely fired up about what I have happening in 2017 and 2018. Finding that the Wabba here in the UK have actually recognised me as "Wabba Amateur Grand Prix Qualifier Miss Shape Over 35 Champion 2017" isn't just an honour, it's also a privilege.
Yvette Geary can be reached here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Facbook Business: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Fitness Wear: https://shapebrazil.com/
Credits
Makeup by Naomi Louise Taylor from @makeupbynaomilt
Hair by Stacey from Eivissa Hair Salon, Wigan
Bikini by Veronique Rees, La Diva Design
Tan by Nicola Gilbert, A1 Tanning using Blackmagictan
Coach - Carlie Davies - Team Muscle Hype
Photos by Ak_Annakelle
Contact
Marketing Success 4 U Ltd
***@marketingsuccess4u.co.uk
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse