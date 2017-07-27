Creta Maris Beach Resort's Employees: The key of its success

Contact

--had the pleasure to be awarded with the «», in "" category, by its guests, via the tour operator Jet2holidays. An award for the excellent service that the guests received from the resort's staff!This important achievement, is based on high satisfaction scores and great feedback from Jet2holidays customer survey. In this survey, people rated Creta Maris' staff service as the best in class among all other participants!The award was given by Tracy Lea, Destination Manager – Crete of Jet2holidays, to the resort's management team. Mrs. Lea highlighted the high importance of the award and congratulated Nikos Vlassiadis, the Director of Creta Maris Beach Resort, for the excellent management and the extraordinary staff of the resort.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Jet2holidays is the UK's third largest holiday operator. It offers a range of package holidays, all of which include 2-5 star accommodation, return flights, transfers and a market-leading baggage allowance. Jet2holidays directly contracts more than 2,900 hotels in over 60 destinations.Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: