Attention All Aspiring Artists
All artists who are currently engaged in any type of creative work. Painters, musicians, sculptors, writers and literally anyone engaged in the creative arts of any kind, are welcome to come and take an active role in furthering the cause of art.
The Wildcat SEO Master, one of the leaders in the search engine optimization services industry, just recently had an epiphany as he was working with two of his artistic clients. He says, "I was working just a few days ago with two of my favorite SEO clients. One a highly motivated and talented songwriter, composer, musician and sound engineer, and the other a most inspired sculptor. I was thinking about these two most gifted artists and the thought came to me that all artists suffer to provide the world, and people like myself, with beauty and wonder. I had the thought that I could give something back to the world, if I put my special talents of writing for the web to very good use, and begin The Starving Artists Wanted movement. Well, that was only a few short days ago, and Facebook, Twitter and the web are already buzzing about the results."
Starving Artists Wanted ( http://starvingartistswanted.blogspot.com ) is a labor of love for The Wildcat SEO Master. His skill in website promoting and implementation will assist aspiring artists in all genres, from around the globe, to come and take part in the best movement on the Internet today to achieve greater presence and recognition. A Facebook Fan Page and Group are included into the mix, and all artists are urged to come and join this as well.
Starving Artists Wanted is a non-profit endeavor designed to assist any artistic talent with the unique way to gain extra exposure for their work, just by coming and taking part in the fun and excitement of it all. There is no charge at this time for all of the benefits, which makes Starving Artists Wanted an even better endeavor to be part of.
To Be Part of The Starving Artists Wanted Movement:
1. Read every single work on the above website link
2. Click each of the links provided within the site
3. Join the listed Facebook Group
4. Like the Facebook Fan Page
5. Take an active role in posting any and all of the fine art being produced.
6. Enjoy the benefits and knowledge that The Wildcat SEO Master is taking all of the artistic endeavors to all of his powerful social media groups and the world wide web of Google, Yahoo, Bing and the other major search engines on the Internet.
Intuitive, inspired, revolutionary and one of the best ways for aspiring artists of all genres to come and take an active role in the promotion and building of a successful and paying career from their art.
There are no restrictions at this time, and the memebership is unlimited. All fields are wide open for this to be a very unique and inspired system to become involved with.
The Wildcat SEO Master
***@gmail.com
