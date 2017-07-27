News By Tag
ABB India Ltd. goes digital with their invoice signing using E-Lock software
More and more Organisations are going digital with the processes like invoice signing, e-tendering, e-procurement, Finance and HR document signing etc. to save time, efforts and money and provide enhanced security to the documents. It enables organisations to take their processes completely online thereby reducing their carbon footprint.
E-Lock is a pioneer and an expert in the field of PKI based digital signature technology. It is one of the few providers of digital signature software solutions in India. It has provided solutions for many mission critical applications to Organisations and Governments across 25 countries worldwide. E-Lock provides different solutions suitable to unique needs of each customer. It provides desktop based, server based solutions as well as components that can integrate with any existing or new application without changing its workflow.
To know more about E-Lock, pl. visit: http://www.elock.com
