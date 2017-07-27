 
News By Tag
* Digital Signature Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


ABB India Ltd. goes digital with their invoice signing using E-Lock software

 
PUNE, India - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- ABB India Ltd. has gone digital with their invoice signing process by using E-Lock's high end digital signature software. ABB India Ltd. processes huge number of invoices on a daily basis. As per the new regulation, it is mandatory to digitally sign electronic invoices, delivery challans etc using legally acceptable, PKI based digital signature technology. The E-Lock digital signing solution provided to ABB India Ltd. enables signing of multiple invoices generated from their SAP system, using digital signature certificates residing on Hardware Security Module (HSM). Digitally signed invoices are compliant with Indian regulations related to electronic invoices. Digital signing is also more efficient, secure and cost effective compared to signing the documents physically (hand drawn signatures).

More and more Organisations are going digital with the processes like invoice signing, e-tendering, e-procurement, Finance and HR document signing etc. to save time, efforts and money and provide enhanced security to the documents. It enables organisations to take their processes completely online thereby reducing their carbon footprint.

E-Lock is a pioneer and an expert in the field of PKI based digital signature technology. It is one of the few providers of digital signature software solutions in India. It has provided solutions for many mission critical applications to Organisations and Governments across 25 countries worldwide. E-Lock provides different solutions suitable to unique needs of each customer. It provides desktop based, server based solutions as well as components that can integrate with any existing or new application without changing its workflow.

To know more about E-Lock, pl. visit: http://www.elock.com

Contact
Geetanjali Kulkarni
***@elock.com
End
Source:Timeless Learning Technologies Pvt Ltd
Email:***@elock.com
Posted By:***@elock.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Signature Software
Industry:Services
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
E-Lock News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share