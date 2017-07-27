News By Tag
Maxivision felicitates Captain of Indian Women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj
Maxivision felicitates Captain of Indian Women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, with life time validity free eye ailments treatment card
Speaking on this occasion, Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & Chairman, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals,said, "India is proud to have women cricketers like Mithali raj who not only led the team to finals in the women's world cup but also set a world record by crossing 6000 plus runs in women's cricket. She has become the youth icon and pride of Hyderabad with her stunning performance."
Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder & Mentor, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals, further added, "Mithali Raj and her team performance in the women's world cup emphasized the need for the government to take up steps to encourage women's cricket in a big way.They will do wonders if the right coaching and support is given to them."
