Industry News





Maxivision felicitates Captain of Indian Women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj

Maxivision felicitates Captain of Indian Women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, with life time validity free eye ailments treatment card
 
 
logo maxi
HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals,today, felicitated Mithali Raj, Captain of Indian Women's National Cricket Team with life time validity free eye ailments treatment card for her scintillating performance in the recently held Women's World Cup. Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & Chairman, MaxiVision super specialty eye hospitals, along with Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder & Mentor, MaxiVision super specialty eye hospitals handed over the life time validity free eye ailments treatment card as a mark of recognition to her great performance in the women's world cup.This card has been given to Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand and his Academy

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & Chairman, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals,said, "India is proud to have women cricketers like Mithali raj who not only led the team to finals in the women's world cup but also set a world record by crossing 6000 plus runs in women's cricket. She has become the youth icon and pride of Hyderabad with her stunning performance."

Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder & Mentor, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals, further added, "Mithali Raj and her team performance in the women's world cup emphasized the need for the government to take up steps to encourage women's cricket in a big way.They will do wonders if the right coaching and support is given to them."

http://www.maxivisioneyehospital.com/

Source:
Email:***@bluelotuspr.com Email Verified
Tags:Mithaliraj maxivision
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
Click to Share