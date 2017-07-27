News By Tag
Hire a Handyman for Baby Proofing a Home: Create a Safe Haven for your Baby
Baby proofing your home means inspecting each and every aspect of your property. Anything and everything can prove to be potentially harmful for your little bundle of joy. Learn why hiring an expert handyman makes it easy for you to prepare a home.
Are you going to welcome a small bundle of happiness in your life? As much as it is a beautiful feeling, a new born can change your life completely. Amidst all preparations, many parents forget to baby-proof the home or consider it only when they think that their kid is ready to crawl. But, you should not make the same mistake. Take help of an experienced handyman and transform your home from an injury prone zone to a safe haven for your baby.
Why hire a Handyman for Baby Proofing your Home?
As a parent, you will have to devote time towards finding an infant-care class, choosing a name, selecting a nursery color, buying a car seat and many other things. In the middle of hospital visits and selecting a stroller, baby proofing the home can take a backseat. Also, after a long day's work, you may not have the energy to install childproof locks on the cabinets. To baby proof a home, you need to work with more than one aspect of your home. It makes sense to hire a handyman from https://perfecthandyman.ca who will take care of each and every part of your home and make it child-friendly.
Hire a Handyman: Create a Safe Haven for your Baby
• It's off the Limits
Not every area of your home is safe for your child. A staircase and cleaning supplies cabinet are a nightmare for every parent. And, you need to keep your kids away from them. You can ask the handyman to install a safety gate to restrict your newborn from crawling up the staircase or through the doorway. Safeguard the fireplace with edge bumpers. Install lid locks on toilet lids to keep your baby away from injury.
Babies have the habit of putting anything and everything in their mouth. So, do not forget to add safety latches on all cabinets and drawers. Start with the cabinets that contain household products such as first-aid supplies, chemical cleaning supplies and craft items.
• Keep Troubles away
Keeping your baby away from hazardous materials and making your home safer than before are two different things. You must install home security system, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure maximum protection of your child. It is best to learn the safety procedures from the handyman to keep your family members protected.
You can think of window guards to prevent them from falling on your babies. Also, ask the handyman to cover furniture edges with bumpers and use wall anchors to secure heavy furniture.
• Do not let the Sparks fly
Children are curious by nature and have a penchant for sticking fingers in open outlets. So, ask the handyman to cover unused electrical outlets with baby proofing outlet plugs. Use plugs that are difficult to remove or require the use of screws so that it isn't easy for your kid to remove them.
Also, ask the handyman to check the electrical appliances of your home. Repair the ones that require maintenance. You can even consider updating electrical outlets with ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) so that if the kid drops any of your appliances in the water, the electricity is turned off immediately.
Baby proofing your home is a safe way of welcoming your little bundle of joy. It may seem like an unnecessary task for you. But, once you hire a handyman to safeguard your home, you will have a peace of mind knowing that your baby will be happy and safe.
It is best to get in touch with https://www.perfecthandyman.ca for baby proofing your home. He will be able to finish the work in a day's time whereas you may require a couple of days to do it. Work with the expert Toronto handyman for baby proofing home as well as other home improvement tasks such as furniture assembly, door and windows repair and wallpaper installation.
