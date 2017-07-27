News By Tag
Travel Job Vacancies Rise 27% In First Half Of 2017
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's 2017 H1 Travel Salary Index
· C&M's half yearly update reveals new travel jobs hit highest total for at least five years
· Candidate registrations rise 32 per cent in first six months of 2017
· Average salaries dip 1.90 per cent, but standard travel wages increase 2.53 per cent
· Salaries rise marginally in north but fall in south
Bumper start to 2017 for vacancies and candidates
More new travel vacancies and candidate registrations were recorded in the first six months of 2017 than in any comparable period since at least 2011, according to the 2017 H1 Travel Salary Index from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment, which looked at all new roles registered at the companies during the first half of the year.
The number of travel jobs created between January and June 2017 jumped by 27 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 and by 7 per cent from 2015, 16 per cent from 2014, 22 per cent from 2013 and 19 per cent from 2012.
Similarly, the first half of this year saw the volume of new candidates increase by 32 per cent compared to the first six months of 2016, while it also rose by 22 per cent from 2015, 33 per cent from 2014, 4 per cent from 2013 and 19 per cent from 2012.
Both candidate and vacancy numbers have increased year-on-year in every month of 2017 so far.
Speaking about the stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
"Despite the many uncertainties that currently hang over us in the UK, it is fantastic to see that many travel companies are feeling confident enough to expand and create brand new roles - and this is encouraging lots of great candidates to explore the different opportunities that are now available to them."
Mixed picture for travel salaries
Wages for the average new job in travel fell by 1.90 per cent (or £495) to £25,513 in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, although salaries for new standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000) rose annually by 2.53 per cent (or £570) to reach £23,082.
The fall in overall pay was mainly due to an increase in lower salaried positions, while there was a mixed picture around the country with northern wages rising marginally by 0.12 per cent to hit £21,974, while salaries for jobs in the south dipped to £27,366 – a fall of 2.01 per cent.
Ms Kolosinska added: "There's no consistent trend for travel salaries in 2017 so far – they've risen in the north, but fallen in the south, and have increased for junior and mid-range roles, but dipped for executive positions. It's been a mixed bag!
"What is consistent is that companies have been creating far more new travel jobs than they did last year and recruitment activity is through the roof. Fingers crossed for a similar second half of the year!"
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
