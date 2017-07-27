News By Tag
Five Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss the 2017 Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition
This is the one industry event that will be on everyone's calendar
Why should you attend? Here are the top five things you can look forward to at the 2017 Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition:
1. Exciting Keynotes
Our exclusive keynote sessions includes talks from some of the industry's most forward-thinking speakers, including Clive Meanwell, CEO of The Medicines Company (Innovation, Value, and Price: Any Link?), Nancy Steele, Vice President, External Ventures for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare (Ventures from the Core), and Jonas Pedersén, CEO and Owner of Deallus Consulting (Competition is the New Black: How Competitive Intelligence is Reshaping Strategy).
2. CI Masterclass
Boost your conference experience by upgrading to our Masterclass workshops. Taking place Monday, September 11, these workshops provide a deeper dive into the issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the industry. The workshops are first-come, first-serve so reserve now as space is limited (separate registration is required).
3. The CI Challenge
New this year and generating a lot of buzz, is our Solving a CI Challenge event. This team-based exercise will invigorate your innovation by solving a simulated CI project in a real-world environment.
4. Riveting Round Tables
Expert speakers step down from the stage and invite you to join them for an intimate discussion on critical issues. You can be an active participant or just enjoy the exchange of ideas and solutions.
5. Casino Night
Because there's nothing better after a full day of learning/networking then getting the opportunity to relax with your peers in a casual environment. We provide the games, the food, and the drinks and you provide the fun!
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including:
Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Atacana Group, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Egalet, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Exeltis, Expert System, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Helsinn Group, Informa, INOVIS, inThought Research, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, LCN Consulting, Lifescience Dynamics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, Mölnlycke Health Care, OZMOSI, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, Pfizer, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Pharmacyclics, Prescient Healthcare Group, Proactive Worldwide, PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Roche Products Ltd. (UK)., Sanofi, Sedulo Group, The Medicines Company, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Versartis, WNS, and many more.
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com
