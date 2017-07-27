Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017

P&S Market Research2

End

-- Multiple sclerosis therapeutic pipeline is expected to grow in future on account of increasing demands of drugs which can completely overcome the rising prevalence of the disease. Currently, multiple sclerosis is mainly impacting regions North America and Europe, some of the other geographies impacted with the disease include Eastern Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, at very low rate. Major factors driving the growth of pipeline for multiple sclerosis are increasing incidences of multiple sclerosis, stress conditions related to depression, decrease in life expectancy in patients with multiple sclerosis and increasing awareness of health issues.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/multiple-sclerosis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysisMultiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of nervous system which leads to devastation and disabling communication between brain and other parts of the body. It was also considered as an autoimmune disease in which immune system attacks its own tissues. It mainly causes the disruption of myelin sheath in nervous system and mainly occurs between the age of 20 to 40. Some of the initial symptoms of the disease include, blurred vision or even blindness in one eye, muscle weakness, difficulty in coordination which further leads to the impaired walking and standing. Some patients also experience pain, tremor, dizziness and sometimes hearing loss. Some of the other problems related to the disease include mental and psychological problems such as lack of attention, concentration and poor memory and judgements.Sanofi Genzyme collaborated with John Hopkins School of Medicine for development of novel strategies. ChemoCentryx and Forest Laboratories entered into a collaboration for the development of CCR1 receptor antagonist for multiple sclerosis therapeutics. Numares AG and Oxford University are in the process of entering into a collaboration for the development of in-vitro diagnostic test to improve therapeutic decision making for patients with multiple sclerosis, with the help of magnetic group signalling technology.Some of the companies having a pipeline of the growth hormone deficiency therapeutics include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec, Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Merck, and Novartis AG.