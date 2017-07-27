News By Tag
CommonTime Launch First Response App for Lifesavers
Andrew Brinkworth, Head of Operations at CommonTime, highlights why First Response will be a game-changer for emergency services,
"First Response is a new breed of CFR app that brings together the enterprise resilience expected from CommonTime with the flexibility of a bespoke build – ensuring we are able to meet 100% of the requirements of a tailored emergency system. With a simple, clean user interface and a common data structure we can ensure a tight integration to CAD systems allowing the time of volunteers to be directed where it is most important – with the patient."
First Responders are provided with a log-in screen, which enables them to sign into the application and become available when ready to start a shift. The closest available volunteer to any incident is notified as soon as dispatch operators are made aware. Because the app offers bi-directional communication, responders are able to confirm to dispatch operators that they are on their way with a single tap.
To speed up response times, turn-by-turn navigation guides responders to the incident via the shortest possible route. Locations of nearby defibrillators are displayed for collection during the journey. The app also supports a stand down function, emergency police alarm and detailed patient reports.
Ian Knight, CEO of CommonTime (https://www.commontime.com) said,
"We have listened to the needs of both organisations involved in emergency response procedures and the volunteers on the ground. First Response has been designed to meet the needs of both – providing a simple, non-intrusive platform to equip first responders with all the information they require. CommonTime recognise the value of their tireless work and have taken great care to develop a solution that supports their efforts."
The First Response app is capable of working offline – as messages attempt to send until a data connection is found, ensuring a continuous dialogue even in areas of poor connectivity. Detailed patient reports can be loaded to devices for completion once.
