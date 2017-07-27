News By Tag
Canadian Univesities witness Sharp Rise in Indian Students | Diverse Immigration Services
Recently, Canadian government's New Delhi Immigrant Section has sent a THANK YOU acknowledgement letter to Indian student who applied for a visa.
This note represents Canada's attempt to attract more Indian students to the universities there.
Even immigration and visa Service Company has witnessed an increase in students applying for the admission in Canadian universities.
Not a New Trend
Well, the increase in Indian students applying for Canada University isn't new. In the past few years, there has been sharp growth. Moreover, with easy application process and growing services of visa application, students are keen to make a move to Canada. Till 2015, there were total 48,000 students from India alone. Now with easy norms and Trump's attack, the number will increase more.
"We are seeing an increase in the number of new undergraduate students with Indian citizenship registering for the 2017-18 academic year. More than 300 new undergraduate students from India have registered, compared to just over 200 new students in 2016," Karen McKellin, executive director, International Student Initiative at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Canada is changing policies for immigration visa and is attracting more international students. There are many Indian immigrants in Canada since decades. Immigration and visa companies are also doing their best to help students and immigrants to get easy application process. One such is the DIMS India, which has been offering immigration and visa services for Canada and other countries.
