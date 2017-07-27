News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MySIPonline Explains Why ELSS Funds Should Be Opted For
MySIPonline promotes ELSS investments for tax savings and capital appreciation.
MySIPonline which is one of the fastest growing online investing portals in India has been offering the best online services to the investors to make a buy of ELSS funds for their portfolio. It considers ELSS the safest and high-yielding investment plans in India which cater to the most important needs of the investors including tax savings and capital growth. Here we will let you know the reasons why MySIPonline and their entire team promote the best tax saving ELSS investments to the investors.
Tax Efficiency - The most important factor which makes ELSS a must-have investment for one's portfolio is the tax benefit that it offers. It provides the investors with the deduction under Section 80C whereby one can reduce the total taxable income by an amount of up to Rs.1.5 lakh in a financial year if they hold investments in ELSS schemes. Moreover, as these plans invest in the equity stocks and securities, the returns accumulated by the investors are further tax free. If you sell off these funds making a capital gain, that long-term capital gain on equities is also exempt from tax under the Indian tax regime. This way, these tax-saving mutual funds provide several benefits to the investors.
Lock-In Period - Pertaining to the performance of the mutual funds, they are high yielding in the long-term period only. Furthermore, they are also not bound by the lock-in period. But, in the case of equity linked savings scheme, the funds are locked-in for a period of three years due to which you are obligated to stay invested for at least three years to avail deduction and exemption on the income. This way, the investors build the habit of investing for a longer tenure, and further, the investors gain the advantage of earning capital growth as the fund managers get enough time to manage the funds adequately in order to grab the high-yielding opportunity in the market.
Inculcate the Saving Habit - The ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Scheme) lets you invest systematically through SIP with as small as Rs.500 per month. These small savings turn into an investment which is eligible to avail exemption under the Act. With this, the habit of continuous investing is nurtured in the investors. Since the investments in these schemes are made for three years, the returns generated by such schemes start after three years from your first SIP investment. Besides, such returns are exempted from tax in the hands of the investors.
Opportunity to Invest in Equity While Saving Taxes - Apart from saving taxes from ELSS, the investors earn exceptional profits as well through equity investments. Furthermore, there are several other benefits which an investor fetches that include the opportunity to be part of the equity investment. Where savings give you returns of around 8% in a year, investing in equities will let you earn substantial returns in the favourable situations in the market. In the rising Indian economy, the portfolios with equity funds shall reap great returns.
Due to the above reasons, the ELSS is intended to produce several benefits to the investors. MySIPonline is helping out the investors in buying the best ELSS schemes online without getting indulged in the hassles of investing. You must get in touch with them right away so that you don't miss out the most beneficial ELSS investments in India (https://www.mysiponline.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse