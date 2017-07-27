How's life for a Danish coffee machine distributor?

A short summary of who the Danish coffee machine distributor, KaffeIMPERIET, is, and how they are doing in this niche business industry.

-- KaffeIMPERIET, a Danish brand which distributes quality coffee machines for both private people and businesses, is proof that coffee is still a profitable business.KaffeIMPERIET's sells quality coffee machine brands like Jura, Bonomat, and Wittenborg, and organic coffee beans from Good Origin.The Danish brand loves coffee and know everything about coffee, brewing methods, coffee beans, and coffee machines.The company has existed for several years, and has its roots in the catering business, which means that they know how to talk the talk when it comes to coffee - both in private and in public.The CEO has made sure to hire people who are passionate about their area of expertise: Coffee. The personnel are highly qualified and will do their best to answer your questions if you have any.The company's clients are generally Danish businesses and private individuals in Denmark as well, but the website and -shop is also visited by people from international countries such as USA, Ireland, Norway, and Poland.Pretty good for a Danish company, don't you think?