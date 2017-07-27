News By Tag
Counter-Uav Market Worth $836.4 Million In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "The use of UAVs has moved from being an exclusive military technology to becoming a tool used increasingly in commercial markets. UAVs are also being used by terrorists and criminals to attack and carry out illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and the carrying of explosives. These incidences have raised some serious security and privacy concerns. Governments and commercial organizations are looking for newer ways to counter the threat from UAVs to ensure safety and security. The counter-UAV system is the latest technology which has the potential of mitigating drone-related crimes and activities."
The 200+ page report contains 300+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the counter-UAV market. Visiongain provides sales forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for three sets of leading Counter-UAV submarkets, namely by Type (Detection, Countermeasure)
The 200+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 9 leading national markets and the rest of the world market, as well as two 'Rest of Region' markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 13 companies leading the field in counter-UAV technology.
The Counter-UAV Market Forecast 2017-2027: Forecast by Type (Detection, Countermeasure)
