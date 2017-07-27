 
News By Tag
* Defencesecurity
* Homelandsecurity
* Military
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Counter-Uav Market Worth $836.4 Million In 2017

 
 
vg Logo
vg Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Defencesecurity
* Homelandsecurity
* Military

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Reports

LONDON - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Counter-UAV Market Forecast 2017-2027: Forecast by Type (Detection, Countermeasure), by Technology (Electronic, Kinetic), by Platform (Defence, Commercial), and by Leading Regions and National Markets (Including the US, UK, China, India, Japan, and More), with Leading Company Profiles indicates that the global counter-UAV market will see $834.6m in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "The use of UAVs has moved from being an exclusive military technology to becoming a tool used increasingly in commercial markets. UAVs are also being used by terrorists and criminals to attack and carry out illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and the carrying of explosives. These incidences have raised some serious security and privacy concerns.  Governments and commercial organizations are looking for newer ways to counter the threat from UAVs to ensure safety and security. The counter-UAV system is the latest technology which has the potential of mitigating drone-related crimes and activities."

The 200+ page report contains 300+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the counter-UAV market. Visiongain provides sales  forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for three sets of  leading Counter-UAV submarkets, namely by Type (Detection, Countermeasure), by Technology (Electronic, Kinetic), and by Platform (Defence, Commercial).

The 200+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 9 leading national markets and the rest of the world market, as well as two 'Rest of Region' markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 13 companies leading the field in counter-UAV technology.

The Counter-UAV Market Forecast 2017-2027: Forecast by Type (Detection, Countermeasure), by Technology (Electronic, Kinetic), by Platform (Defence, Commercial), and by Leading Regions and National Markets (Including the US, UK, China, India, Japan, and More), with Leading Company Profiles report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the counter-UAV market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the counter-UAV industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Defencesecurity, Homelandsecurity, Military
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share