New Travel Dating Website: MatchForHoliday.com
July 25, 2017 - London - Everybody want to travel good places but generally too expensive for people or not enough cash to travel. With MatchForHoliday.com, it's not a problem anymore. Matchforholiday.com website helps "attractive females" to find free holidays from "generous males" who just want a first date.
Fatih Yuksel, who is CEO of All-In Media, announces the official launch of MatchForHoliday.com. New Travel Dating website that promises to help the broke and beautiful meet generous benefactors to fund their dreams of travel. "People want to travel. They want to go soft white sand beaches,turquoise sea or the place who they feel relax. Of course That people are willing to fly and travel cheap or with no cost. With this request we are focusing to find a nice partner as travel date for our members."says Yuksel.
MatchForHoliday.com is the first of its kind travel dating website that matches Generous travelers, who hate to travel alone, with Attractive people who love to travel but lack the funds to do so. Its marketing pitch is simple: Find a generous traveller and travel for free! Fatih Yuksel, founder of MatchForHoliday.com. "I sincerely hope this website will help lonely travelers find healthy types of relationships that will keep them away from trouble. MatchForHoliday.com is about helping people travel and fall in love."
How Beautiful People Travel for Free on MatchForHoliday.com?
Attractive members can sign-up and use MatchForHoliday.com for free. MatchForHoliday.com users can post trips to the website, and choose from three options: "Travel With Me" "Come To Me," or "Show Me Your Town". Also they can search for users instead, with the option to filter by location, age range, income level, height, body type, and more. "All of the profile fields are searchable. Once accepted, Generous members purchase credits to communicate with Attractive members and arrange their trip together.
"Let's face it. It's easier to fall in love when you have the money to create an inspiring romantic setting," says Yuksel who is himself a frequent traveler. "I believe MatchForHoliday.com will bring about a whole new way for men and women to fall in love, inspired by the alleyways of old Europe, or the lure of the Maldives sunsets."
About ALL-IN Media Corporation
ALL-IN Media is a Budapest,Hungary based company. It is one of the biggest application developer in Europe with its strategic partner ANSOLON LLC. They have over 100 applications at Apple Store and Google Play. ALL-IN Media provides expertise, solutions and services for every market.
If you would like further information on Matchforholiday.com or All-In Media or you would like to schedule an interview, please contact:
