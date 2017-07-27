The Prime Watches Launches the Largest Range of Emporio Armani Classic Watches

Emporio Armani is one of the renowned watch making brand that keeps on evolving with their watches. Timepieces from the Classic collection of the brand reflects the conventionality of watch making.

Contact

Prime Retail India Limited

***@primewatchworld.com Prime Retail India Limited

End

-- The Prime Watches has recently launched a new range of Emporio Armani classic watches. These watches have been designed keeping in touch with the changing fashion tastes of men and women.The Emporio Armani Classic AR 1840, which forms a part of this collection, is the best option for ladies who want to create a lasting impression with a timepiece. It comes with a 31 mm steel case and a stylish rose-gold bezel which enhances the look of the wearer's writs in a great way. The case also saves the watch from sun and heat.The dual toned bracelet enhances the appeal of the watch and forms a perfect combination with the push crown which is located on the right side of the watch bezel. This helps users to provide the correct time. The watch has a magnifying brown shaded dial which has been embellished with a high level of perfection.The presence of sapphire crystal glass cover keeps the watch free from scratches and reflections. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and therefore can be used even when it is exposed to water. The watch has quartz movement and therefore offers the perfect time to the users. It comes with a two-year warranty and therefore can be replaced in case it doesn't work.Emporio Armani AR1676 comes with a traditional touch and can therefore be used by men who have a liking for retro watches. This watch comes with a 40 mm case created from steel. Therefore, it can ensure that the watch remains steady during any type of situation. It is equipped with a silver bezel and can to a great extent enhance the wearer's sense of styling. The watch has a time-modifying model which is located on the bezel's right side.It can be utilized by wears in order to change the time. The watch is equipped with a stainless-steel strap which has been created with a high-quality of craftsmanship. The black dial of watch displays a strong radiance and can help the wearer to create a great impression wherever he goes. The watch has a dual dial located on the 6 o'clock position and comes with Roman numerals which are present at 3, 6 and 9 clock positions.The watch is equipped with a mineral crystal glass cover which protects it from tears and scratches. It also has a water resistance capacity up to a depth of 50 meters. Therefore, the watch is free from any water related issues. The quartz watch comes with a battery which makes it a highly accurate timepiece.About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique for more than 25 years has been in the watch retailing field in India. The coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many have come in their offering at the best price and with an irresistible offer.For More InfoVisit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/shop-online/emporio-armani.html+91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344