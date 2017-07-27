Metabolomics Market Is Expected to Show Rapid Growth in Coming Year according To New Research Report

Metabolomics Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025

-- The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. "- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025", the global metabolomics market was valued at US$ 621.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,428.1 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2017 to 2025.Metabolomics is the study of chemical process that involves small molecules known as metabolites, present within cells, tissues, biofluids or organism. Metabolites are specific unique chemicals that are left behind in any cellular process, which can be studied for metabolite profiling. Such metabolites include amino acid, sugar, organic acids and volatile metabolites, secondary metabolites includes such as phenolic compound, alkaloids etc.; and pigments such as anthocyanins, carotenoids etc.Metabolomics study helps in integrating technology and the biological pathway, and understand the interaction between cellular level interactions with environment which would produce metabolome. There is being increase in funding for research in academics, industry and government. It is used in agricultural pharmaceutical and preventive healthcare industries etc. Due to it non-invasive nature of metabolomics and closely linked to phenotype make up.Metabolomics is the novel dynamic field which is continuously evolving. Along with proteomics, transcriptomics and genomics, it is forming robust integrative framework for further study of drug discovery and development. Though metabolomics is in early budding phase, there is a conjecture that over period of time it would be widely used in biopharma industry for drug development. In coming years, with the help of personalized metabolomics, we will be able track the changes in the metabolome and further help in designing personalized drug and improve the treatment strategies accordingly.The global metabolomics market is segmented by product and service type as metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services. Metabolomics instruments is sub segmented into separation tools and detection tools. Separation tool includes high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Detection tools includes mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and surface-based mass analysis. Metabolomics is sub segmented includes bioinformatics tools & databases and bioinformatics services. Metabolomics instruments occupies the largest market share of the global metabolomics market.The global metabolomics market is segmented by application type biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine and others. Biomarker discovery dominates the global metabolomics market by application type. The global metabolomics market is segmented by indication type cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism and others. Cancer dominates the global metabolomics market by indication type.As of the current market scenario, North America dominates the global metabolomics market due to surge in research and development by government and private funding for metabolomics studies, easy accessibility in technological advancement in the equipment, rising demand for personalized medicine and toxicology testing. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing metabolomics market due to presence of number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and its initiatives in research and development, rise in disposable income and improving health care infrastructure.Agilent Technologies, Inc., Acureomics AB, Amatsi Group, Bayer,Inc., Berg LLC, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Chenomx, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., HepatoChem, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., IROA Technologies, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Max Planck Society, Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH, Metabolomx, Metabometrix Ltd., Metanomics GmbH, Phenomenome Discoveries, Inc., SCIEX, Shimadzu Corporation, SiDMAP, Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Xceleron, Inc.· With advent of personalized medicine, diseases can be characterized at molecular level and design and develop the drug treatment according to individual. · With advent of personalized medicine, diseases can be characterized at molecular level and design and develop the drug treatment according to individual. Metabolomics studies help in characterization of disease phenotypes and further identify personal metabolic features that would help in predicting the response to the therapies. Rise in personalized medicine will boast the metabolomics market· There is being huge investments by government & pharma companies in the field of research and development of metabolomics. In biopharma R&D, the usage of metabolomics is showing paradigm shift from preclinical space to transforming pharmacology and clinical development· Metabolomics is routinely used as tool for biomarker discovery for informs decision making due to its potential advantage in terms of specificity and sensitivity 