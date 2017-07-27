News By Tag
Oddway International announces addition of herclon in their product catalouge
"Trastuzumab 440 Mg Injection, Indian Generic Cancer Medication by Roche"
Trastuzumab is a cancer medication that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Herclon 440 mg injection is used to treat certain types of breast cancer or stomach cancer. Other cancer medicines are sometimes used in combination with Herclon.
Oddway International has announced more than 30 categories of product catalogs and offers numerous high quality products at reasonable prices in their respective categories. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" that they provide to local and global customers to improve health and well-being with their high quality medicines.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is an international import-export pharmaceutical wholesale company providing high quality certified medicines to its clients in more than 25 countries. Their clients from Russia, China, Australia, Japan, Cambodia, Singapore, USA, UK, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Philippines, Africa and many other countries appreciate their ability to respond quickly, deliver swiftly and work reliably, when it is a matter of selling pharmaceuticals. Their vast network of suppliers and partners across the world contributes to the value of Oddway International to deliver products to clients on better conditions. All this means that they can offer real savings to their customers without asking them to compromise on the quality they offer to their patients. For more information visit our site at http://www.oddwayinternational.com/
