 
News By Tag
* Train Control and Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 7.8% From 2017 To 2025

global train control and management systems market was valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4.44 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.
 
 
credence research1
credence research1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Train Control and Management

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Surveys

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market (http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/train-control-and-management-systems-market) - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025," the global train control and management systems market was valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4.44 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global train control and management systems market is majorly governed by increasing demand for faster yet safe transport and transit systems. Rising population, growing urbanization, rising need for rapid commutation systems and consequent gradual up-gradation of transport systems significantly contribute to high demand for train control and management systems worldwide.

Browse the full report Train Control and Management Systems Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/train-control-and-...

Rising number of inter-state and inter-city fast-route railways further confirms the need for better control systems affirming to the defined safety standards. As TCMS assist in forming centralized control over various train and railway functions, it is likely that large-scale deployment of TCMS will be witnessed through the coming years. However, risk of failure to attain positive control systems and resultant risk of critical accidents may hold back the growth of this market.

Based on solution types, positive train control systems, communication-based control systems and integrated train control systems are the TCM systems used in railway transit management. Among these solution types, communication-based systems occupy the largest revenue share in the global market. It is anticipated that these systems will maintain their dominance in the market through the forecast period on the ground of their safety efficiency, better interoperability and less maintenance costs. On the other hand, positive control systems are observed to be the most popular solution type majorly attributed by better safety features across all operation aspects.

Based on geographical distribution, the global train control and management systems market is majorly dominated by Europe. Wide presence of automated train control systems in the region and continuous proliferation of the same in Eastern Europe significantly contribute to the ascendency of European market. Asia Pacific due to its huge geographical area and growing urbanization is observed to be the most lucrative regional market presenting investment opportunities.

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58423

Blog: http://techtopworld.com/2017/04/27/train-control-management-systems-market-global-industry-outlook-industry-share-market-size-strategies-forecast-2016-2025/

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Contact
Robson Tolson
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@credenceresearch.com
Tags:Train Control and Management
Industry:Business
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brisk Insights News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share