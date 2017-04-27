News By Tag
Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 7.8% From 2017 To 2025
global train control and management systems market was valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4.44 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
The global train control and management systems market is majorly governed by increasing demand for faster yet safe transport and transit systems. Rising population, growing urbanization, rising need for rapid commutation systems and consequent gradual up-gradation of transport systems significantly contribute to high demand for train control and management systems worldwide.
Rising number of inter-state and inter-city fast-route railways further confirms the need for better control systems affirming to the defined safety standards. As TCMS assist in forming centralized control over various train and railway functions, it is likely that large-scale deployment of TCMS will be witnessed through the coming years. However, risk of failure to attain positive control systems and resultant risk of critical accidents may hold back the growth of this market.
Based on geographical distribution, the global train control and management systems market is majorly dominated by Europe. Wide presence of automated train control systems in the region and continuous proliferation of the same in Eastern Europe significantly contribute to the ascendency of European market. Asia Pacific due to its huge geographical area and growing urbanization is observed to be the most lucrative regional market presenting investment opportunities.
About:
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
