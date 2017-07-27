 
American Homestay Network Recognized as International PIEoneer

 
 
SEATTLE - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- After half a decade advocating for quality student homestay standards across the globe, leading homestay provider the American Homestay Network (AHN-USA) has been recognized for its contribution in transforming the international education sector.

AHN-USA's parent company, MyStay International (MSI), is in the running to be named the Accommodation provider of the year at the 2017 PIEoneer Awards.

Hundreds of entries were received across 12 categories for the awards which acknowledge outstanding innovation and achievement in international education.

AHN-USA, an affiliate of the Australian Homestay Network, has built its reputation on providing world-class homestay accommodation and support services, improving the student experience and contributing to America's $32.8 billion international education industry.

AHN-USA President and Founding Director, David Bycroft, said being nominated for a PIEoneer Award in its inaugural year was an honor.

"The PIE is an authority when it comes to what's innovative and influential in international education, so to be recognized by them is phenomenal," Mr Bycroft said.

"The PIE has shortlisted 39 entries as the best of the best; we're one of seven nominees from America. Showcasing that excellence on a world stage will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the USA's reputation when it comes to global education."

The company is one of three shortlisted entrants in the Accommodation provider of the year category. Winners will be selected by an independent 15-person judging panel made up of industry professionals from five continents.

Mr Bycroft said AHN-USA has a mission that goes beyond finding international students a place to sleep and eat.

"Our goal has always been to raise the standards and set the benchmark for others to follow," he said.

"The students we look after come from all over the world – China, Saudi Arabia, Latin America – and for some of them it's their first time away from home. We've worked with government agencies and industry bodies to make international student accommodation safer, better managed and more affordable so that integral part of the student experience is a good one."

Mr Bycroft believes the group's full-service approach, range of homestay offerings and unique placement program were key to being named on the PIEoneer Awards shortlist.

"Homestay is an opportunity to establish lifelong relationships in a world without borders," Mr Bycroft said.

"We consider our hosts as ambassadors; people who help international students experience the local culture firsthand, develop a support network and really become part of the community."

The PIEoneer Awards (https://pieoneerawards.com/) will take place at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London on 8 September.


SHORTLISTED ENTRIES FROM THE USA

MyStay International, USA/Australia - Accommodation provider of the year

Global Leadership League, USA - PIEoneer of the year

Duolingo, USA - Digital innovation of the year – Duolingo English Test (DET)

Sentio, Global Education Network, USA - Digital innovation of the year – Global Competence Certificate (GCC)

American International Recruitment Council (AIRC), USA - Association of the year

Institute of International Education (IIE), USA - Championing diversity award - Generation Study Abroad initiative

ETS, USA - Marketing campaign of the year - #TOEFLGrownUpMoment campaign

MYSTAY INTERNATIONAL PIEONEER AWARDS SUMMARY

MyStay International unifies two operations offering hosted accommodation in the USA and Australia, and is using best practice approaches to expand and improve this provision globally. It evidences high international student satisfaction and is innovating with the student in mind - developing a new booking platform for standard room rentals and contributing to wider discussion with key stakeholders on international student welfare.

Click to Share