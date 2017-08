Special Lecture on Master of Supply Chain-Mumbai Dabbawala - JIMS Rohini

JIMS Rohini is organising a special guest lecture by Dr Pawan Agrawal ( Mumbai Dabbawala famous ) on "Mater of Supply Chain- Mumbai Dabbawala " on fourth August at Hotel Crowne Plaza Rohini.

-- JIMS Rohini is organising a special guest lecture by Dr Pawan Agrawal ( Mumbai Dabbawala famous ) on "Mater of Supply Chain- Mumbai Dabbawala "Dr Agrawal carried out his PhD research in "A Study & Logistics & Supply Chain Management of Dabbawala in Mumbai" in 2001 and have been presenting his results on the efficiency of Dabbawallas at various forums . He has given several talks around India, as well as in various countries in Asia and Africa and beyond the Pacific in the United States and the United Kingdom.Customers include fortune 500 companies & top Educational Institutes like TEDx, Cadbury, SAP ,Volvo, Honda, HCL, HSBC, Maruti Suzuki, Vodafone, Dell, IBM, Microsoft etc.He has been recognized & honored with many awards likefor the year 1994 -95 by Dnyan Prasarak Shikshan Sanstha, Mumbai. AndFor any Query please mail to ritika.mehta@jimsindia.org3, Institutional Area, Sector-5, Rohini (Near Rithala Metro Station), Delhi-110085.Tel.:45184000, 45184001Website: www.jimsindia.org