 
News By Tag
* JIMS Rohini
* JIMS Rohini News
* Pawan Agrawal -Mumbai Dabbawal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Special Lecture on Master of Supply Chain-Mumbai Dabbawala - JIMS Rohini

JIMS Rohini is organising a special guest lecture by Dr Pawan Agrawal ( Mumbai Dabbawala famous ) on "Mater of Supply Chain- Mumbai Dabbawala " on fourth August at Hotel Crowne Plaza Rohini.
 
Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- JIMS Rohini is organising a special guest lecture by Dr Pawan Agrawal ( Mumbai Dabbawala famous ) on "Mater of Supply Chain- Mumbai Dabbawala "

Dr  Agrawal carried out his PhD research in "A Study & Logistics & Supply Chain Management of Dabbawala in Mumbai" in 2001 and have been presenting  his results on the efficiency of Dabbawallas  at various forums . He has given several talks around India, as well as in various countries in Asia and Africa and beyond the Pacific in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Customers include fortune 500 companies & top Educational Institutes like TEDx, Cadbury, SAP ,Volvo, Honda, HCL, HSBC, Maruti Suzuki, Vodafone, Dell, IBM, Microsoft etc.

He has been recognized & honored with many awards like "Best Teacher Award" for the year 1994 -95 by Dnyan Prasarak Shikshan Sanstha, Mumbai. And "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Shikshak Gaurav Purskar".

For any Query please mail to ritika.mehta@jimsindia.org

Jagan Institute of Management Studies
3, Institutional Area, Sector-5, Rohini (Near Rithala Metro Station), Delhi-110085.Tel.: 45184000, 45184001

Website: www.jimsindia.org

Contact
Jyoti
***@jimsindia.org
End
Source:
Email:***@jimsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:JIMS Rohini, JIMS Rohini News, Pawan Agrawal -Mumbai Dabbawal
Industry:Education
Location:India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share