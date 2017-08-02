 

LCC Asia Pacific Releases Edition 221 of Engineering, Contracting & Services Market Update

LCC Asia Pacific publishes the latest version of its long running weekly update on the Australian Engineering, Services & Contractors Sector.
SYDNEY, Australia - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Boutique Investment Banking Firm LCC Asia Pacific today released multiple weekly market updates on the Australian public company sector.  This week's releases included Edition 221 on the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector.



Of particular note in the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector, Nicholas Assef, LCC's Principal & Founder, noted :

"The last week has seen a continued focus on the acquisition of Facilities Management styled services businesses, with listed Tempo Australia (ASX TPP) acquiring the private KP Electric for AUD $6.8 million on a structured transaction.  We have seen a rapid increase in interest in electrical services businesses where there is an ability to effect wider styles of hard facilities management as a result.  There were also a number of contractual wins in addition to the commencement of half yearly financial performance reporting which will gear up over the next few weeks.

LCC's expectation on Sector performance over the half year is to see on the whole revenue numbers to report in line with expectations, but there still to be pressure on the delivery of anticipated EBITDA margins.  With many in the sector enjoying good performance in share price over the last 6 months, capital raisings to both sure up Balance Sheets and to add fuel for future Merger & Acquisition activity will not be surprising to see"  Nicholas Assef concluded.

For more detail on the movements in the Engineering, Contracting & Services Sector a copy of the report can be downloaded from either www.lccapac.com or via the linked references in this Release.

About LCC Asia Pacific

LCC Asia Pacific is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice to its clients on growth initiatives – both through acquisition and via organic means.  LCC has full service offices in Sydney and Brisbane, with a representative office in Hong Kong which reflects the Firm's commitment to Asian strategy, including such initiatives as China's "One Belt & One Road" (follow www.twitter.com/ChinaBeltRoad )

LCC specialises in a number of key sectors, including Industrial & Technology Services, Engineering & Contracting, Renewables, Resources & General Industrials.  Research & Market Update Reports are provided regularly across a number of these Sectors, including being distributed via global platforms including Reuters, Bloomberg & Standard & Poors.  LCC Asia Pacific has a long history of working successfully on both Australian and Cross Border assignments with corporates, financial sponsors and public sector organisations.

To learn more on LCC Asia Pacific please visit www.lccapac.com

