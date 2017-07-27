News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Tupac" By Newbie Lorenzo Sun Is An Energetic Rap Track
SoundCloud users visit to the music gallery of the newcomer rapper Lorenzo Sun. His latest track "Tupac" featuring Tyte is now out for hip hop music lovers.
This season, SoundCloud is witnessing huge engagement in the music gallery of a new artist from Miami, Lorenzo Sun. His latest track "Tupac" where he teams up with Tyte is an amazing composition. The track begins with melodious background score followed by rhythmic rapping of the artists. The beautiful lyrics and stylish rapping style makes the track sound amazing. Lorenzo is a newbie in the hip hop arena but his tracks shows and is not amateurish. Some of his other tracks that have been immensely appreciated by fans are "Good Mornin", "Stupid Crazy", "Listening", "Chances" all of which are blended with the essential elements of hip hop and rap music.
The particular track "Tupac" deserves some extra attention for it is truly melodious and a perfect track for spending unfilled moments, It is produced by DJL and all set to drive engaging traffic on Lorenzo's music gallery. If you are a diehard lover of hip hop and rap music, register your SoundCloud account and tune to Lorenzo Sun's tracks.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse