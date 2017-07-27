News By Tag
Can't sign into google account on android phone
The users who are utilizing their gmail account on android phones every now and then complains that they are unable to sign in to their account and are facing various issues related to it. This issue has now become common and has numerous reasons behind it. Some of the reasons for this issue are internet connectivity problems, server problems, gmail account issues and many more.
On the other hand, users who are facing this issue can follow certain steps that are made to solve this particular issue. The steps for solving this issue will enable the users to easily sign in to their account and will get back the access to it. The users can also contact the Gmail Technical Support services and can get the help from the technical representatives available for this purpose.
So, steps to solve this issue are as followed :
• first of all the users need to make sure that they have a working internet connection and the connection is fast and proper.
• Then they also are required to check whether the auto sync of the gmail account is on or not.
• The users should also check whether they have entered the correct credentials for their gmail email address and its password as many times wrongly entered user name or password disables the users from accessing their account.
• Users should also make a check on the android updates of their android mobile devices.
• If still the issue is continued then the users should remove their account from the android phone and again should add it after some time.
• Also the users should remove the cache and cookies from their phone.
So, all these troubleshooting steps will help the users to solve this issue. If still the users face any problem then they can simply call on the Gmail Tech Support Number or visit http://www.gmailtechnicalsupportphonenumber.com/
