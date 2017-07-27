 
News By Tag
* Gyms in Keighley
* Fitness Gyms in Keighley
* Best Gyms in Keighley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Keighley
  West Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


truGym: A Brand That Is Synonymous With Fitness In UK

truGym is a gym with a difference! It offers a host of luxury features for its members without charging exorbitantly. It is now a brand equated with quality fitness regimes and facilities that are difficult to match.
 
 
truGym
truGym
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gyms in Keighley
Fitness Gyms in Keighley
Best Gyms in Keighley

Industry:
Health

Location:
Keighley - West Yorkshire - England

KEIGHLEY, England - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- truGym is a brand that one associates with excellence in gymming activities. The group offers luxury memberships with a difference. True, it offers a host of quality facilities but they come with an affordable price tag. The spectacular membership services include no limitations to lounge access, an opportunity to avail free cardio training and entrance to weight and resistance zones that happen to be free of cost. The Group X can mingle with no restraints as well by taking advantage of the free classes specifically addressing their issues.

The relaxation facilities are to die for! The extensive sauna and steam rooms are perfect for ambling in after a hard but worthwhile hour spent at the spin classes. With prices ranging from £ 10.99 to £ 18.99, it is indeed a dream come true for the members who are reluctant to go anyplace else.

The ones hoping to achieve their fitness goals without having to go through hardships is likely to find the best possible path at Tru Gym. However, the group recommends an induction to their facilities via a well formulated training session that remove all fears from the minds of a prospective member. The instructors are well adept with the risks and strive to banish all lingering doubts of the eager but cautious would-be members. The training involves not only an introduction to various equipments but also to the facilities offered. Each benefit is explained in detail so that the user gets to understand and appreciate the purpose of visiting a gym as trendy and functional as this one.

The authorities are well versed with the life style and fitness requirements of the residents across UK. Sure, there are numerous gyms operating throughout the length and breadth of the country but truGym is sensitive to needs of its members and strive to satisfy them in every aspect. For individuals who have had prior experience of using a gym, there is absolutely no reason to go through an induction process. They are eligible to start working out ASAP by signing a waiver. It's as simple as that!

Check http://www.truGym.co.uk  for more details.

Contact
truGym
01535 663633
keighley@trugym.co.uk
End
Source:truGym
Email:***@trugym.co.uk
Tags:Gyms in Keighley, Fitness Gyms in Keighley, Best Gyms in Keighley
Industry:Health
Location:Keighley - West Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share