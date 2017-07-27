 
News By Tag
* Dance
* Health
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Anastassia Ballroom & Dance Studio of Central Florida Celebrates Dance Anniversary Special in Style

Join the anniversary extravaganza of owner Anastassia Abramenko's dance studio on Friday, August 25th at Anastassia Ballroom in Leesburg, FL. Festivities include professional dancesport entertainment, appetizers, drinks, dance music & social dancing.
 
 
Dance the night away at Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio in Leesburg, Florida.
Dance the night away at Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio in Leesburg, Florida.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dance
* Health
* Event

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastassia Ballroom & Dance Studio of Leesburg Florida celebrates three years in business this September 2017.  In honor of the dance anniversary celebration, owner Anastassia Abramenko will be hosting a dance party extravaganza at her studio on Friday, August 25th.  The event will feature an evening of social ballroom dancing with appetizers, refreshments, dance games, dance prizes and ballroom dance performances by professional dancesport couples and entertainers.

Anastassia regularly organizes dance party socials at her dance studio. "Dance parties provide an ideal atmosphere for practicing dance moves, meeting new people, and boosting confidence on the dance floor," she said. "It's great practice for wedding couples nervous about performing in front of their guests."

Dancing is a form of healthy entertainment for Anastassia.  The studio features "fun fitness" as this year's dance motto and offers barré, flamenco and ballet classes in addition to ballroom dance education. The mixing of genres is one strength that makes Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio stand out.  Last year marked the studio's first production of "The Nutcracker," a traditionally ballet performance which Anastassia modernized through the introduction of multiple ballroom dance styles and choreography techniques. She's already planning this year's Nutcracker ensemble and hopes to continue to develop more dance productions in the future.  "Ballroom dance is a performing arts attraction," she said. "I want to bring that dance legacy to my Central Florida community."

The Dance Anniversary Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25th at Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio, 32624 Blossom Lane in Leesburg, Florida.  Tickets cost $20/person and the price includes admission to the dancesport entertainment, appetizers, drinks and dancing. The studio is located two blocks west of VIA|Port Florida mall. Space is limited so please call for reservations.

The studio is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday. For information about the dance studio, go to http://www.anastassiaballroom.com or call 352-533-7400 for more information. To purchase dance tickets to the Dance Anniversary Celebration, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/168636310340468/

Media Contact
Anastassia
3525337400
info@anastassiaballroom.com
End
Source:
Email:***@anastassiaballroom.com Email Verified
Tags:Dance, Health, Event
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share