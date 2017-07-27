News By Tag
* Dance
* Health
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anastassia Ballroom & Dance Studio of Central Florida Celebrates Dance Anniversary Special in Style
Join the anniversary extravaganza of owner Anastassia Abramenko's dance studio on Friday, August 25th at Anastassia Ballroom in Leesburg, FL. Festivities include professional dancesport entertainment, appetizers, drinks, dance music & social dancing.
Anastassia regularly organizes dance party socials at her dance studio. "Dance parties provide an ideal atmosphere for practicing dance moves, meeting new people, and boosting confidence on the dance floor," she said. "It's great practice for wedding couples nervous about performing in front of their guests."
Dancing is a form of healthy entertainment for Anastassia. The studio features "fun fitness" as this year's dance motto and offers barré, flamenco and ballet classes in addition to ballroom dance education. The mixing of genres is one strength that makes Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio stand out. Last year marked the studio's first production of "The Nutcracker,"
The Dance Anniversary Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25th at Anastassia Ballroom & Dance studio, 32624 Blossom Lane in Leesburg, Florida. Tickets cost $20/person and the price includes admission to the dancesport entertainment, appetizers, drinks and dancing. The studio is located two blocks west of VIA|Port Florida mall. Space is limited so please call for reservations.
The studio is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday. For information about the dance studio, go to http://www.anastassiaballroom.com or call 352-533-7400 for more information. To purchase dance tickets to the Dance Anniversary Celebration, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Anastassia
3525337400
info@anastassiaballroom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse