Liquid Packaging Carton Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends,Opportunity Analysis,

-- The increasing environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging are one of the major drivers for liquid packaging carton market. Liquid packaging carton offers various advantages such as reduction in transportation damage owing to strength and stability of packaging, environmentally friendly as it is made from a renewable resource, no machines required to handle the packaging, 100% recyclable in regular cardboard waste stream, reduction in storage space and logistic costs.Liquid packaging cartons are mainly used for FMCG application. Liquids to be packaged include water, soft drinks, dairy products, tomato sauce and fruit juices. They are also used in the packaging of non-edible liquids such as oils, cleaners and fuels. The size, shape and material of the cartons depend on the liquid to be packaged. Gable Top cartons are considered to be the most popular packaging cartons owing to characteristics such as convenience of storage and transportation, and environment friendly material. They are used to store a variety of products such as milk, beer, liquor, wine, edible oil, juices, yoghurt, cream, health drinks and egg yolk.On the basis of product type, the Global market is classified into:• Rigid• FlexibleOn the basis of raw material, the global market is classified into:• Polypropylene• Polyethylene• Food & Beverages• IndustrialFlexible liquid packaging offers various advantages such as longer shelf life, safe filling process, less packaging material as compared to rigid packaging, preserves, and protects the quality of your valuable product, reduction in overall carbon footprint and easily dispensable. Industrial applications of liquid packaging carton includes cartridge for adhesives and sealants and many industrial chemicals.Liquid packaging carton Market Outlook – Increasing Demand for Recyclable and Environment Friendly Materials to be the Major Market DriverAsia Pacific is expected to be the largest potential market for liquid packaging carton, with the market in the region projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the immense growth in population which has boosted the growth of food and beverage industry, especially in developing countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, US$ 915 billion will be generated by the Indian food and grocery industry by 2026. According to The Department of Industrial Policies and Promotion (DIPP), the food processing sector in India received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of around US$ 7.47 billion during April 2000-December 2016. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) is a Trust established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Government of India with the purpose of promoting and creating international awareness of goods manufactured in India.Wide applications of liquid packaging carton in food and beverage industry is fueling the demand for liquid packaging carton, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. Alternative packaging materials such as polyethylene terepthalate (PET), high density polyethylene (HDPE) and glass packaging is considered as one of the growth restrainers for the liquid carton packaging market. Innovation product launch is a key strategy adopted by the major players in the liquid packaging carton market. Elopak, a leading liquid packaging carton manufacturer introduced the unique carbon neutral cartons for dairy products. This has complemented to company's strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the major companies operating in the global liquid packaging carton industry include Elopak As, Klabin SA, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co.,Ltd., Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Liqui-Box Corporation, SIG Global, Tetra Pak Inc., TidePak Aseptic, Refresco Gerber N.V., and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.