#DRTWLFACE Singapore Dermatologist-Tested Cosmeceutical Skincare Line
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals in collaboration with Basic Models Management hosts #DRTWLFACE Butterfly Beauty 2017 webisode with Yumika Hoskin, alumni of Supermodelme and Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw, Second Runner-up of Asia's Next Top Model Season 3.
Dr. Teo Wan Lin, an accredited dermatologist. The brand prides itself as the sole Singapore cosmeceutical skincare line by a dermatologist that is commercially available and also developed under stringent quality controls in an EUROISO22716 certified biotechnology laboratory.
Ten contestants shortlisted from the #DRTWLFACE instagram selection will compete in the Butterfly Beauty Webisode Best Face Forward Segment of the contest to be held on 17 August 2017 in a filmed behind the scenes photoshoot with an international team featuring Canadian celebrity makeup artist Andrea Claire, who has worked on the likes of The Veronicas, Alanis Morisette, Georgina Wilson, Lady Antebellum and more.The winning beauty gets to be featured in Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' Elixir-V Campaign 2018.
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals and its official modelling agency partner Basic Models Management launched its search for the global face of the brand #DRTWLFACE in June. The #DRTWLFACE Instagram Selection held from 1 June to 31 July 2017 drew submissions from all over the world whereby contestants were required to post a picture of themselves on instagram. Ten finalists will be chosen after a closed-door live casting event on 5 August at Basic Models Management. The top prize up for grabs includes a 2-year international modeling contract with Basic Models Management, full sponsorship of model grooming and development courses, $3,000 worth of beauty vouchers, in addition to a fashion portfolio to kick start their modeling career by a top local fashion photographer. The winner of the contest will be chosen as the face of Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' 2018 campaign.
#DRTWLFACE was launched in June 2017, coinciding with the launch of Dr.TWL Dermaceutials' dermatologist-
NOTES TO EDITOR
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals (www.drtwlderma.com) is a cosmeceutical range that combines the expertise of a Singapore dermatologist together with a pharmaceutical engineer and is developed in a research laboratory, with manufacturing standards certified by the Euro ISO 22716, a standard that complies with the European regulation for cosmetics for the European market.
